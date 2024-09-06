RAVENS-CHIEFS THRILLER ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED NFL KICKOFF GAME EVER, AVERAGING 28.9 MILLION VIEWERS

Audience Peaked at 33 Million Viewers in Second Quarter

Led By Peacock, Ravens-Chiefs is 2nd-Most Simulstreamed NBC NFL Game Ever – Topping Three Prior NBC Super Bowls (and Trailing Only Super Bowl LVI)

TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock : Jordan Love and Green Bay Packers Face Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia Eagles in First-Ever NFL Game in Brazil; Coverage Begins at 7 p.m. ET

Playoff Rematch in Season Debut of Sunday Night Football : Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams visit Jared Goff and Detroit Lions this Sunday on NBC, Peacock, and Universo; Coverage Begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET, Followed by SNF at 8:20 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – September 6, 2024 – The electricity that was in the air ahead of last night’s NFL opener (lightning delayed kickoff until 8:45 p.m. ET) continued through to the game’s final play, as the Kansas City Chiefs secured a thrilling 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the most-watched NFL Kickoff game ever .

A rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game headlined by star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, Ravens-Chiefs averaged an NFL Kickoff Game-record Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 28.9 million viewers on NBC and Peacock , based on live plus same day custom fast nationals from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Ravens-Chiefs topped viewership for last year’s NFL Kickoff Game opener by 5% (27.5 million for Lions-Chiefs).

NBC Sports’ coverage peaked at 33 million viewers in the second quarter (between 9:30-9:45 p.m. ET).

The Average Minute Audience (AMA) for last night’s live stream via Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, and NFL Digital platforms, was 4.6 million viewers – the 2nd most simulstreamed NBC NFL game ever, topping three NBC Super Bowls (trailing only Super Bowl LVI in 2022 ) – and up 65% from last year’s NFL Kickoff Game (2.8 million).

Last night’s game (8:45 p.m.-11:55 p.m. ET) registered a national TV household rating of 12.6/37. The 37 share is NBC’s largest for any regular-season game since debuting the SNF package in 2006 .

TOP METERED MARKETS FOR RAVENS-CHIEFS (based on 44 markets available):

1. Kansas City 43.4/80 2. Baltimore 24.5/60 3. Denver 18.0/50 4. St. Louis 17.0/46 5. Norfolk 16.9/49 6. Cincinnati 16.6/45 7. Pittsburgh 16.0/41 8. Milwaukee 15.4/39 9. Austin 14.8/50 T10. Minneapolis 14.7/42 T10. Detroit 14.7/42 T10. Cleveland 14.7/41

Utilizing Nielsen’s new Big Data + Panel methodology, Ravens-Chiefs would stand as the only NFL Kickoff game with an estimated TAD topping 30 million viewers . Under the new methodology, the Nielsen average viewership is projected to increase from 24.3 million viewers to 25.7 million viewers. Adding the 4.6 million streaming viewers, the TAD is 30.3 million viewers.

NBCUniversal is the home of an unprecedented three primetime NFL games on Kickoff Weekend , continuing tonight as Peacock exclusively presents the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Brazil as Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. Peacock’s exclusive national coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET with a special edition of FNIA, leading up to kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Sunday Night Football -- America’s No. 1 primetime television show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years -- debuts this Sunday, Sept. 8, with a 2023 NFL Wild Card rematch as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. Coverage begins with Football Night in America – the most-watched studio show in sports – at 7 p.m. ET, leading into kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo.

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final follows all SNF games, providing analysis of each Sunday game along with highlights and interviews.

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--