*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, MAY 23, AT 2:30

Published May 23, 2024 09:37 AM

Commentators Morgan Pressel, Kay Cockerill, Grant Boone and Tom Abbott

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

79th U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club – May 30-June 2 on NBC, Peacock and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn.May 23, 2024 – NBC Sports golf commentators Morgan Pressel, Kay Cockerill, Grant Boone, and Tom Abbott will preview the upcoming 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa., on a media conference call today, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

· WHAT: NBC Sports U.S. Women’s Open Media Conference Call

· WHO: Morgan Pressel, Kay Cockerill, Grant Boone and Tom Abbott

· WHEN: Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET

· NUMBER: 786-697-3501

· PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports presents exclusive coverage of the U.S. Women’s Open from Lancaster Country Club Thursday, May 30, through Sunday, June 2, across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. Pre-championship coverage begins Wednesday, May 29, with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Women’s Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

--NBC SPORTS--