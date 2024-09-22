SAMUEL L. JACKSON STARS IN CINEMATIC OPENING SEQUENCE FOR CHIEFS-FALCONS TONIGHT ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK

A Vendor at Falcons’ First Home in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Jackson Highlights Team’s History and Tonight’s Challenge Against Super Bowl Champion Chiefs

Jackson Stars in Peacock’s Original Limited Series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist – First Five Episodes Now Available on Peacock with New Episodes Dropping Thursdays

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 22, 2024 – Samuel L. Jackson, an Academy Award honoree for lifetime achievement, stars in the cinematic opening sequence for tonight’s Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons Sunday Night Football game on NBC and Peacock (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET).

Jackson, who is starring in Peacock’s original limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (full details below), sold popcorn, peanuts and drinks at the Falcons’ first home stadium (Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium) in the 1960s. Both Jackson and Will Packer, executive producer of Fight Night, will be in attendance at tonight’s game.

In tonight’s opening, Jackson discusses his fandom, closing with a look at the matchup:

“The challenges come at you fast and they come at you furious…never more so when their names are Kelce and Mahomes.”

“It’s about fighting with everything you’ve got to survive…and taking advantage of nights that can get everyone talking about you differently…nights like this where you play hard, hit hard, and RISE UP!”

To watch tonight’s cinematic opening sequence, click here.

Peacock’s original limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist is executive produced by Will Packer and stars an A-list cast including Kevin Hart (who also executive produces), Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard.

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

The first three episodes of Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist premiered on September 5, 2024, and a new episode premieres weekly on Thursdays only on Peacock.

