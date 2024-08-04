SCOTT HANSON AND ANDREW SICILIANO TO HOST PORTION OF GOLD ZONE TOGETHER TOMORROW, MONDAY, AUG. 5 AT 2 P.M. ET LIVE ON PEACOCK

Long-Time Hosts of NFL RedZone Whip-Around Coverage, Hanson and Siciliano will Share the Screen for First Time

Matt Iseman and Jac Collinsworth Open Daily Gold Zone Coverage at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock

The U.S. Streaming Home of 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Original Programming Features Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson and Watch with Alex Cooper

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 4, 2024 – Scott Hanson and Andrew Siciliano will host a portion of tomorrow’s live Gold Zone coverage together at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, uniting the two celebrated NFL whip-around hosts for the first time, it was announced today.

Gold Zone has garnered wide acclaim throughout NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, guiding viewers through the best and most compelling Olympic moments from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET each day. With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympics, Gold Zone presents viewers with can’t-miss action and moments, providing viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

“One of the best aspects of Gold Zone has been the interaction between the show and the streaming audience,” said Amy Rosenfeld, senior vice president of NBC Olympics Production. “We listen to your feedback and so many of you asked for an Andrew/Scott screen share at some point during the Games. We can’t wait to call this on-set audible tomorrow with Scott and Andrew in the afternoon.”

“‘The Witching Hour’ becomes ‘The Golden Hour’… this is gonna be fun,” Hanson said.

“Ron Burgundy and Wes Mantooth couldn’t do it, but Scott and I can. This is going to be amazing,” said Siciliano.

Hanson, the celebrated host of NFL RedZone, closes each day’s coverage on Peacock from 2-5 p.m. ET. He has served as the host of NFL RedZone since its inaugural season in 2009, taking viewers through every touchdown and exciting moment live on Sunday afternoons to critical acclaim. Paris 2024 marks Hanson’s first Olympic assignment.

Siciliano, a host and play-by-play announcer and host of the groundbreaking Red Zone Channel on DIRECTV from 2005-2022, hosts Gold Zone daily from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET before handing off to Hanson. Siciliano hosted NBC Sports’ Gold Zone coverage for two Olympic Games (2014 Sochi Winter Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics).

Iseman and Collinsworth open daily Gold Zone coverage on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET.

Peacock is the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first for Peacock, streams every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and features full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more. In addition to Gold Zone, Peacock’s original 2024 Paris Olympics programming includes Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Watch with Alex Cooper, and Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock.

Gold Zone is also available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, click here.

--PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES--