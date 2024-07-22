PEACOCK’S ORIGINAL 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS PROGRAMMING BEGINS THIS WEEK WITH OPENING CEREMONY ONLY FOUR DAYS AWAY

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson Starts Friday, July 26, Following the Opening Ceremony

Gold Zone Whip-Around Show Begins with First Day of Competition this Saturday, July 27, at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock

Watch with Alex Cooper Debuts this Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET as the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Faces Germany in Group Stage Play

Peacock, the U.S. Streaming Home of 2024 Paris Olympics, to Stream Live Coverage of Every Sport and Event, Plus All NBC Programming, Clips, and More

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 22, 2024 – With the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony only four days away, Peacock’s slate of original programming is set to launch.

This Friday, July 26, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson , starring comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, debuts on Peacock following the Opening Ceremony. This year, the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is making history by taking place on one of the world’s most famous waterways, the River Seine. On Friday, organizers will transform this iconic River into the world’s largest theatrical stage for what promises to be one of the most spectacular Opening Ceremonies in Olympic history. Instead of walking into a stadium, a four-mile-long flotilla of nearly 90 boats will carry athletes from more than 200 countries past hundreds of thousands of spectators seated on the banks of the Seine.

On Saturday, the Gold Zone whip-around show begins on Peacock at 7 a.m. ET, guiding viewers to the best and most exciting live moments everyday throughout the Games. Some of the key events this Saturday include swimming finals, Team USA men’s and women’s beach volleyball matches, men’s gymnastics, Team USA men’s soccer taking on New Zealand, and more.

This Sunday, the first episode of Watch with Alex Cooper , featuring the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, begins on Peacock as the U.S. women’s soccer team faces Germany (3 p.m. ET) in the group stage. The second episode of Watch with Alex Cooper will stream on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 1 during the women’s gymnastics all-around event (12:15 p.m. ET).

Peacock will be the U.S. streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; original programming; and more.

Details on each show debuting on Peacock this week:

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson , bringing their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games.

and , bringing their signature hilarious insights to recap the 2024 Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the Games. Watch with Alex Cooper : Alex Cooper , the multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy , will be at the Paris Olympic Games this summer to host Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock. The Watch with Alex Cooper interactive program will feature Cooper and friends live in a seamless picture-in-picture view sharing their thoughts and insights on Olympic events and answering questions from fans on social in real time.



Gold Zone: The whip-around show will stream for the first time live on Peacock during NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. With hosts Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Jac Collinsworth, Gold Zone will stream live on Peacock from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10. With up to 40 events happening simultaneously during the Paris Olympic Games, Gold Zone will present viewers with the best and most compelling moments happening at any time. Gold Zone’s daily offering will provide viewers with the most comprehensive and all-encompassing live whip-around coverage of any Olympic Games to date.

All of the aforementioned programming will also be available on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Also available on Peacock through the Paris Olympics, Peacock is harnessing A.I. technology to present “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” a first-of-its-kind, personalized experience complementing NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. In collaboration with Emmy Award-winning, Hall of Fame announcer Al Michaels and powered by generative A.I. and A.I. voice synthesis technology, “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” will provide fans with their own customized playlist featuring highlights of the events most relevant to them from the previous day. Click here for more.

For more on NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, click here.

