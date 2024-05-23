SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, RYAN CROUSER, AND MORE PARIS OLYMPIC TRACK & FIELD HOPEFULS HEADLINE PREFONTAINE CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, MAY 23, AT 2:30
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK FEATURES MAHOMES MAGIC, RETURN OF RODGERS, STORIED COWBOYS-STEELERS & COWBOYS-49ERS SHOWDOWNS, RECORD SEVEN MATCHUPS OF DIVISION CHAMPIONS, AND MORE IN ‘24
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL 2024 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE ALONGSIDE MARY CARILLO AND JOHN MCENROE BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER

Premier League

COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
DOWN TO THE WIRE TITLE RACE: FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO WITH TWO WEEKS LEFT IN PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
*REMINDER* NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TODAY, MAY 23, AT 2:30
SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK FEATURES MAHOMES MAGIC, RETURN OF RODGERS, STORIED COWBOYS-STEELERS & COWBOYS-49ERS SHOWDOWNS, RECORD SEVEN MATCHUPS OF DIVISION CHAMPIONS, AND MORE IN ‘24
NOAH EAGLE TO CALL 2024 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS COVERAGE ALONGSIDE MARY CARILLO AND JOHN MCENROE BEGINNING THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND NBC

2024 Paris Olympics

FIVE-TIME PARALYMPIC MEDALIST MALLORY WEGGEMANN TO SERVE AS A HOST OF NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPICS ON CNBC AND E!
MIKE TIRICO, REBECCA LOWE, CRAIG MELVIN, AHMED FAREED, AND DAMON HACK TO HOST NBC DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
LESLIE JONES, OLYMPICS SUPER FAN, COMEDIAN, AND ACTRESS, TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES THIS SUMMER

Premier League

COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
DOWN TO THE WIRE TITLE RACE: FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO WITH TWO WEEKS LEFT IN PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, RYAN CROUSER, AND MORE PARIS OLYMPIC TRACK & FIELD HOPEFULS HEADLINE PREFONTAINE CLASSIC THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published May 23, 2024 11:04 AM

Christian Coleman, Rai Benjamin, Katie Moon, and More U.S. Olympic Medalists Expected to Compete at Historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene on Saturday

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Matthew Centrowitz, the Last Two Olympic 1500m Gold Medalists, and Geordie Beamish, Josh Kerr, and Jake Wightman, the Last Three 1500m World Champions, Expected to Race Famed Bowerman Mile

NBC Sports to Present 20+ Hours of Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 23, 2024 – Reigning 100m world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and reigning Olympic and world shot put champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Prefontaine Classic this Saturday, May 25, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore. Doubly serving as a stop on the Diamond League schedule, the Prefontaine Classic is one of the most prestigious track & field meets of the year, regularly attracting an elite lineup of international talent.

Richardson, who won three medals at her first-ever World Championships last year (1st – 100m, 1st – 4x100m gold, 3rd – 200m bronze) headlines a competitive women’s 100m featuring two-time reigning Olympic 100m/200m gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), three-time world medalist Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast), and reigning 60m world indoor champion Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia). In the men’s 100m, reigning 60m indoor world champion Christian Coleman highlights an elite field that includes Ferdinand Omanyala (Kenya), the national record holder in the event.

The men’s 200m features Tokyo Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, who set a world lead and meet record at the Doha Diamond League meet earlier this month (19.67).

In the famed Bowerman Mile, the last two Olympic 1500m gold medalists in Jakob Ingebrigtsen (2020 Tokyo) and Matthew Centrowitz (2016 Rio) and the last three 1500m world champions in Geordie Beamish (2024 indoor), Josh Kerr (2023 outdoor) and Jake Wightman (2022 outdoor) are all expected to race one another in one of the deepest mile fields ever assembled. American mile record holder Yared Nuguse, 2024 world indoor 1500m silver and bronze medalists Cole Hocker and Hobbs Kessler, Australian mile record holder Oliver Hoare, and 3000m/3000m steeplechase world record holder Lamecha Girma (Ethiopia) are also expected to line up.

Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles silver medalist and American record holder Rai Benjamin, reigning Olympic pole vault gold medalist Katie Moon, and many other stars are expected to compete.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya-Richards Ross, two-time Olympian Kara Goucher, and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee as analysts. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – TRACK & FIELD

From June 21-June 30, NBCUniversal will provide over 20 hours of live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Track & Field from historic Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore., over eight nights, including all finals in primetime on NBC. For the full schedule, click here.

How To Watch – Saturday, May 25 (all times ET)

  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
  • TV – NBC

Date
Time
Platform(s)
Sat., May 25
4-6 p.m.
NBC, Peacock

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., May 25
Prefontaine Classic (Eugene)
4 p.m.
NBC, Peacock
Thurs., May 30
Oslo
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., June 1
Oslo
10 a.m.
CNBC*
Sun., June 2
Stockholm
Noon
Peacock

Stockholm
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Sun., July 7
Paris
1 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Fri., July 12
Monaco
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., July 13
Monaco
3 p.m.
CNBC*
Sat., July 20
London
9 a.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Thurs., Aug. 22
Lausanne
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 25
Silesia
10 a.m.
Peacock

Lausanne
Noon
CNBC*

Silesia
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Aug. 30
Rome
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 31
Rome
7 p.m.
CNBC*
Thurs., Sept. 5
Zurich
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 7
Zurich
7:30 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Sept. 13
Brussels (Diamond League Final)
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 14
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

Brussels
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Sept. 15
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--