SIMONE BILES HEADLINES FOUR DAYS OF LIVE COVERAGE OF U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR GYMNASTICS ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK FROM JUNE 27-30

More than 60 Hours of Olympic Trials Gymnastics Coverage from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., Begins Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. ET Live on Peacock

Biles, the Most Decorated Gymnast in History, Aims to Qualify for Her Third U.S. Olympic Team

Multiple Olympic and World Medalists, Including Reigning Olympic All-Around Gold Medalist Suni Lee and 2024 U.S. All-Around Champion Brody Malone, are Expected to Compete This Week

“Simone Biles looks better than I’ve ever seen her. She has the poise and the mental and physical strength to be at her best.” – NBC Sports’ Analyst and Olympic Silver Medalist Samantha Peszek

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 25, 2024 – Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles headlines NBC Olympics’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics beginning this Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, live from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. Over the course of the four-day event, NBC Sports will present over 60 total hours of coverage, including more than seven hours of live coverage throughout three consecutive days on NBC. Five men and five women will get the chance to represent Team USA this summer in Paris.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics are highlighted by Biles, the most decorated gymnast in Olympic and world championship history. The four-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a strong 2024 campaign, highlighted by her record ninth all-around national title at last month’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships, where she won every apparatus gold medal available. If Biles qualifies for her third Olympic team, she could become the first woman to win two Olympic all-around titles since Czechoslovakia’s Věra Čáslavská in 1964 and 1968; she could also tie or break the all-time record for Olympic gold medals won by a U.S. woman (8).

“Simone Biles looks better than I’ve ever seen her,” said NBC Sports analyst and Beijing Olympic silver medalist Samantha Peszek. “She has the poise and the mental and physical strength to be at her best.”

Tokyo Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, six-time world medalist Shilese Jones, and reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee, who won three medals in Tokyo, are all expected to compete. Lee, who was limited by health issues in 2023, finished fourth at last month’s national championship meet.

“Each time I’ve seen [Lee] compete this year, her strength and endurance has improved, so I think this will be a great competition for her,” said Peszek. “Shilese Jones has been in the mix and built a strong resume over the years. She didn’t compete at the U.S. Championships in order to rest her shoulder, so I’m excited to see where her readiness is at.”

Additionally, this week’s event is also expected to feature Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey as well as world medalists Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely, Joscelyn Roberson, and Kayla DiCello.

On the men’s side, Tokyo Olympian and 2024 U.S. national champion Brody Malone highlights a competitive field including fellow Olympians Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus. Many of the competition’s best athletes are aiming to qualify for their first Olympic team, such as 2024 U.S. Championship runner-up and Michigan’s 2023 NCAA all-around champion Fred Richard, his collegiate teammate and 2023 world bronze team medalist Paul Juda, and Stanford teammates Khoi Young, the U.S. Championship third-place finisher, and 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics will be called by Terry Gannon alongside two-time 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold medalist Tim Daggett, 2008 Beijing Olympic team silver medalist Samantha Peszek, three-time U.S. Olympic gymnast John Roethlisberger, and 2008 Beijing Olympic team bronze medalist Justin Spring, with Zora Stephenson serving as reporter. Mike Tirico will host primetime coverage June 28-30.

BROADCAST TEAM



Host : Mike Tirico

: Play-by-Play : Terry Gannon

: Analyst : Tim Daggett / Samantha Peszek / John Roethlisberger

: Reporter: Zora Stephenson

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app





Date Event Time (ET) Network Thurs., June 27 Men’s Competition 6:30-9 p.m. USA Network, Peacock Men’s Competition (Apparatus-Specific Streams) 6:30-9 p.m. Peacock Fri., June 28 Women’s Competition 7:40-8 p.m. Peacock Women’s Competition 8-10 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Competition (Apparatus-Specific Streams) 7:40-10 p.m. Peacock Sat., June 29 Men’s Final 3-6 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Final (Apparatus-Specific Streams) 3-6 p.m. Peacock Sun., June 30 Women’s Final 8:10-8:30 p.m. Peacock Women’s Final 8:30-11 p.m. NBC, Peacock Women’s Final (Apparatus-Specific Streams) 8:10-11 p.m. Peacock

