SIMONE BILES LEADS TEAM USA WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS IN QUALIFYING TONIGHT ON “PRIMETIME IN PARIS” AT 7 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Watch with Alex Cooper Premieres Today at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock as United States Women’s Soccer Team Faces Germany

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart Lead Team USA Women’s Basketball Against Japan in Tokyo Olympic Gold Medal Game Rematch Monday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

Biles and Team USA Aim to Get Back Atop the Olympic Podium in the Team Final This Tuesday, July 30, at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Gold Zone Streams Live on Peacock from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET, Presenting Viewers with the Best and Most Compelling Olympic Moments Happening at Any Time

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 28, 2024 – Simone Biles and Team USA women’s gymnastics headlines “Primetime in Paris” tonight on NBC and Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET, as the seven-time Olympic medalist begins her third Olympic campaign with the qualifying round.

Additionally in primetime tonight, French phenom Leon Marchand, the world record holder in the 400m Individual Medley, goes for his first career Olympic medal.

Tomorrow, four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy is expected to compete in the men’s 100m backstroke at 3:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, while Team USA women’s basketball begins their journey for an eighth consecutive gold medal when they take on Japan at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

SUNDAY, JULY 28

The most decorated gymnast in world championship history, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and defending Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee lead Team USA in the opening day of women’s gymnastics competition with qualifying at 6 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Biles is the oldest U.S. women’s gymnast to compete at the Olympics since 1952 and is only the fourth U.S. women’s gymnast to make three Olympic teams.

In the pool, Marchand, who has been compared to Michael Phelps and broke Phelps’ 400m Individual Medley world record, goes for gold in the event, while Americans Torri Huske and Gretchen Walsh compete in the women’s 100m butterfly, an event in which Walsh holds the world and Olympic record.

MONDAY, JULY 29

Five more swimming events will be contested on Monday starting at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy expected to compete in the men’s 100m backstroke, an event he won the gold medal in Rio and bronze medal in Tokyo.

On the international side, Australia’s Ariarne Titmus is expected to defend her 200m freestyle gold medal.

U.S. Women’s Basketball begins its quest for its unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal, one of the most successful runs in Olympic history, in a rematch of the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game when it faces Japan at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. The team features WNBA stars A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Diana Taurasi, who could win her sixth consecutive gold medal.

Additionally, the defending Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team takes on China at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, U.S. women’s rugby faces host-nation France at 9:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the U.S. women’s beach volleyball duo of Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth faces the Tokyo Olympic silver medal-winning Australia duo of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and more.

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Biles and Team USA look to get back atop the podium as they compete in the women’s gymnastics final live at 12:15 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. women have won the gold medal in the team competition in two of the last three Olympics.

In the pool, two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke looks to defend his 800m freestyle gold medal while three-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith competes in the women’s 100m backstroke beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, U.S. men’s soccer faces Guinea at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock after a dominant 4-1 win against New Zealand last Saturday, defending Olympic gold medalist U.S. women’s 3x3 basketball takes on Germany at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, U.S. men’s water polo plays Romania at 10:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, and more.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across The Podium, In The Village, and My New Favorite Olympian:

The Podium: Is there a more regal Olympic sport than equestrian? For 2024, the venue is literally fit for a king and queen. The International Equestrian Federation’s David O’Connor, a three-time Olympic medalist in his own right, walks us through the grounds that are part sporting challenge and part royal garden, and entirely amazing.

In The Village: NBC Sports swimming correspondent/analyst Elizabeth Beisel speaks with Team USA skateboarder Paige Heyn about an eventful bus ride that culminated in an impromptu Olympic skateboard parade through the streets.

My New Favorite Olympian: Get to know Olympic boxer Jennifer Lozano, nicknamed “the Troublemaker,” who started boxing after experiencing bullying, racism and cartel violence splitting her time between Mexico and the border town of Laredo, Texas.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Paris podcasts, click here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Paris” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events across 39 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. ET each day from July 27-Aug. 10; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Olympic moments happening at any time.

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, the commentary series on Peacock hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will roll out 2-3 episodes per week.

Watch with Alex Cooper, starring the titular multi-hyphenate creator, host, and executive producer of Call Her Daddy, will host a series of live interactive watch parties streaming on Peacock, with the first installment set for today, Sunday, July 28, at 3 p.m. ET during the United States women’s soccer team taking on Germany, and the second on Thursday, August 1, at 12:15 p.m. ET for the women’s gymnastics all-around final.

Peacock is the exclusive U.S. home of the “La Grande Seine,” a two-part Olympic Channel documentary on the making of the Opening Ceremony.

SUNDAY, JULY 28 (DAY 2)

NBC

2:30 p.m.-4:05 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m IM Final

Women’s 100m Fly Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke Final

4:05 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying

7 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 2 Report

USA NETWORK

2 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Soccer – Pregame

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

· Peacock : Join Alex Cooper and friends for the debut episode of Watch with Alex Cooper during the match!

5:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – United States vs. Serbia*

7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country*

9:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.

Women’s Table Tennis – United States vs. Lebanon

10:15 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. Hong Kong

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – United States vs. Germany*

CNBC

1:30 p.m.-3:20 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)



Australia vs. Great Britain

United States vs. Brazil

France vs. Japan

Fiji vs. China

3:20 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Foil Bronze Match

3:45 p.m.-4:40 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Foil and Men’s Epee Finals (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

5:15 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Handball – France vs. Netherlands

E!

1:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Japan

3:10 p.m.-4:50 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Qualifying (Group 5) (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Serbia

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 2 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 2 (LIVE)

MONDAY, JULY 29 (DAY 3)

NBC

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – United States vs. France (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. France (LIVE)

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Individual Final

2:30 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 400m IM Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke Final

Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Australia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Swimming – Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing – Day 3 Report

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-3 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Italy*

3 a.m.-4 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 a.m.-4:15 a.m.

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle Final (LIVE)

4:15 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s Table Tennis (Singles) – France vs. Argentina

5 a.m.-6:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

6:30 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – Turkey vs. Netherlands

7:15 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

9:35 a.m.-10:40 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – United States vs. Spain (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – United States vs. France*

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Bronze Match and Final

1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

2:30 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle Final*

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Basketball – Pregame

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan (LIVE)

4:45 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Norway

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – France vs. Germany

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey – United States vs. Spain*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final*

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing Finals*

11 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – United States vs. China*

12:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – United States vs. Japan*

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s Badminton (Doubles) – United States vs. China

5 a.m.-6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchro Platform Final (LIVE)

6 a.m.-6:15 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying (LIVE)

6:15 a.m.-7 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Switzerland vs. Spain (LIVE)

7 a.m.-10 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing Finals (LIVE)

10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

11 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:35 p.m.-1 p.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Latvia vs. Switzerland

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Sweden vs. Qatar (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Sabre and Men’s Foil Finals

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 2 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 3 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Surfing – Day 3 (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Water Polo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Handball, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Field Hockey, Judo, Boxing, Fencing, and More

TUESDAY, JULY 30 (DAY 4)

NBC

9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Morocco (LIVE)

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final

10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

12 p.m.-12:15 p.m.

Gymnastics – Pregame

12:15 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

2:30 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)



Women’s 100m Backstroke Final

Men’s 800m Freestyle Final

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final

4:35 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s 3x3 Basketball – United States vs. Serbia (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands

8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals

Surfing – Day 4 Finals (LIVE)

12:05 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

4 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Shooting – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5 a.m.

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

5 a.m.-7:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

7:45 a.m.-9 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Germany (LIVE)

9 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Canada vs. Australia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Rugby – Women’s Semifinals (LIVE)

10:35 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – United States vs. Romania (LIVE)

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Lithuania

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. Guinea (LIVE)

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. Germany*

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Bronze Medal Match and Final*

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Morocco*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

3x3 Basketball – Qualifying Round*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

9 p.m.-9:45 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

9:45 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shooting – Men’s Trap Final

10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Women’s Handball – France vs. Brazil

11 p.m.-12 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands*

12 a.m.-2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – United States vs. Guinea*

E!

4 a.m.-5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – Germany vs. France (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Greece (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Badminton – Qualifying Round

7:25 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:10 a.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations (LIVE)

9:10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-11 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Semifinal

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage Qualifying

1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Rugby – Women’s Bronze Medal Match and Final (LIVE)

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball – United States vs. Netherlands (LIVE)

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Canoeing – Slalom Qualifying

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Bronze Medal Competition and Final

PEACOCK/DIGITAL

6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sailing – Day 3 (LIVE)

6 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tennis – Day 4 (LIVE)

1 p.m.-10:50 p.m.

Surfing – Day 4 Finals (LIVE)

PARIS EXTRA 1

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Basketball, Soccer, Water Polo, Field Hockey, and More

PARIS EXTRA 2

4 a.m.-5 p.m.

Table Tennis, Boxing, Archery, Judo, and More

