ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE - DAY ONE RECAP

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND – The first day of the second annual St Andrews Links Collegiate is in the books. Friends and family watched on as some of the best collegiate golfers from around the world teed off at the “home of golf.” The signature three-day event features some of the most historic universities in America. Men’s and women’s golf teams from Howard University, Northwestern University, the University of Arizona, and the University of St Andrews played the first of two days of stroke play on the Jubilee Course.

On the men’s side, Arizona teammates Filip Jakubcik and Zach Pollo each fired a 3-under 67 to take a two-shot lead over Northwestern’s Archie Finnie, Niall Shiels-Donegan, and Arizona’s Tiger Christensen heading into Tuesday’s final round of individual stroke play. For the men’s team competition, Arizona sits atop the leaderboard at 3 under par, four shots ahead of the Wildcats of Northwestern.

Northwestern’s Ashley Yun leads all women after a 3-under 69; the women’s championship is played at par 72. Yun made four birdies, with her lone bogey coming at the par-3 17th hole. Yun holds a one-shot lead over Arizona’s Charlotte Back, who carded a 2 under par round of 70. After one round, the Northwestern Wildcat women have a six-shot lead over Arizona in the team competition, who will look to lean on sophomore of duo Back and Maria Cabanillas, who currently sit in the top 5.

Cameron Adam, who is no stranger to St Andrews, an Edinburgh native, sits just three back with his sights set on a title at the “home of golf.” Adam, a senior at Northwestern who has his parents following him this week, said, “It’s truly special to have the family out here, as well as the dog. This is the first time they can watch me play in college, so it is great to be home here in Scotland, at St Andrews.” Adam carded an even par round; the men’s play the course at a par 70 that included three birdies and three bogeys.

St Andrews Ellie Monk and Judy Miwoo Joo each shot a 1 over par round of 73 and remain in a tie for sixth place as the second round tees off tomorrow. The St Andrews women currently sit in third place and look to improve their position as stroke play concludes. The University of St Andrews men’s team is also in third place in the men’s division. Ethan Mangum and teammate Judd Sundelson are tied for seventh place; both finished the day with a one over par round of 71. This is the first year a U.K.-based university has played in the St Andrews Links Collegiate.

Howard University is currently in fourth position in both the men’s and women’s competitions. The Bisons are eager to climb the leaderboard. Monday’s opening round 71 by Mathis Perroni put the sophomore from France in a tie for seventh place, within four shots of the lead. Emily Mayne had the best round of the day for the Lady Bisons and closed the first round in a tie for 13th place, with teammate Marley Franklin one stroke behind. There is still plenty of golf to be played for the Bisons and their playing competitors as the St Andrews Links Collegiate heads into the second round.

Round 2 of the 2024 St Andrew Links Collegiate will tee off at 9:10 a.m. BST at the Jubilee Course. The second round is the final round of individual stroke play.

