“SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” ON NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVERS BEST VIEWERSHIP SINCE 2015 & PACING TO BE PRIMETIME’S #1 SHOW FOR UNPRECEDENTED 14TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NBC Sports Delivers 2nd & 3rd Largest Regular-Season Audiences in 19-Year History of Sunday Night Football; 11 SNF Games Top 20 Million Viewers – Most Since 2015

SNF Total Audience Delivery Average of 21.6 Million Viewers Up 1% vs. 2023; SNF Games on NBC Stations Account for 10 of Top 11 Primetime Telecasts in Fall

SNF Wins Primetime among Adults 18-49 for 16th Consecutive Fall Season

NBC’s Football Night in America is Sports’ #1 Weekly Studio Show for 19th Consecutive Year

Peacock Powers Sunday Night Football ’s Best-Ever Streaming Season



Peacock Fuels SNF Streaming Record as Average Minute Audience Tops 2 Million Viewers for First Time

Record 11 Simulstreamed SNF Games Averaged 2+ Million Viewers – More Than Tripling ‘23

Peacock Exclusive Kickoff Weekend Game in São Paulo Averaged 14.2 Million Viewers

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 7, 2025 – With Sunday night’s historic Week 18 Vikings-Lions matchup, which averaged 28.5 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports concluded its 19th season of Sunday Night Football, topping all primetime television series in the fall and once again pacing to finish as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year . NBC’s SNF, in the most competitive time slot in media, extended its record for the most consecutive years atop the primetime charts (since 1950):

Most Consecutive Years, #1 Ranked Show in Primetime, Since 1950

14 years in a row – Sunday Night Football (2011-12 through 2024-25; on pace)

6 years in a row – American Idol (2005-06 through 2010-11)

5 years in a row – The Cosby Show (1985-86 through 1989-90)…tied Cheers in ‘89-90

5 years in a row – All in the Family (1971-72 through 1975-76)

4 years in a row – Gunsmoke (1957-58 through 1960-61)

Sunday Night Football averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 21.6 million viewers for the 2024 season – the show’s best viewership since 2015 and up 1% from last season (21.4 million) , according to official national live plus same day data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics. SNF was also integral to NBC Sports in 2024 delivering its most-watched year since 2016.

“We are extremely proud of our outstanding technical, engineering, and production teams, which once again delivered a best-in-class presentation each week throughout an exhilarating season that was bookended by two of the three largest regular-season audiences in our nearly two decades showcasing Sunday Night Football,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With SNF on our NBC stations pacing to rank #1 in primetime for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year, and Peacock driving our record-setting streaming audience above two million viewers per game, we have delivered for all of our partners. We look forward to the Playoffs this weekend and continuing to promote and produce this exciting season of NFL football.”

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DELIVERS 11 GAMES WITH 20+ MILLION VIEWERS – MOST SINCE 2015

Headlined by the second- and third-most watched regular season games in the 19-year history of SNF on NBC – NFL Kickoff Game (29.2 million viewers) and season-finale NFL #Game272 (28.5 million viewers) – 11 games in the 2024 NBC SNF package topped 20 million viewers , the most such big-game Sunday Night Football audiences since 2015. Following are the five-most watched SNF games in the 2024 season:

Most Watched Games, 2024 Season, NBC Sunday Night Football package



Game, Date Avg. Viewers* Baltimore Ravens-Kansas City Chiefs, 9/5/24 29.2 million Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions, 1/5/25 28.5 million Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers, 11/28/24 26.1 million Kansas City Chiefs-Atlanta Falcons, 9/22/24 25.1 million Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers, 10/27/24 23.9 million

*Viewership across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital

LED BY PEACOCK, RECORD-SETTING SNF STREAMING TOPS 2 MILLION AVERAGE MINUTE AUDIENCE (AMA) FOR FIRST TIME

Led by Peacock, NBC Sports Digital hit another viewership milestone for Sunday Night Football in 2024, delivering a full-season Average Minute Audience above 2 million viewers (2.2 million) for the first time across Peacock, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NFL Digital properties – up 38% from the prior record (1.6 million) set last season, and nearly double the AMA in 2022 (1.2 million).

The streaming audience has grown such that NBC Sports Digital’s AMA of 2.2 million viewers for SNF tops the primetime average (8:30-11:30 p.m. ET) of all linear cable networks over the 20 SNF nights this season (excludes Sat., Dec. 21 show, which was at 1 p.m. ET).

In addition:

Led by Peacock, a record 11 simulstreamed games topped the 2 million AMA threshold – more than tripling the prior mark set last season (three).

set last season (three). Peacock’s exclusive presentation of the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil on Sept. 6 averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 14.2 million viewers – ranking as the second-most watched live event on Peacock (behind the 2023 AFC Wild Card) and the second-most watched Friday show since the Paris Olympics (behind only Yankees-Dodgers World Series Game 1).

Peacock exclusively streamed the EA SPORTS Madden NFL Cast of the Dec. 21 Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game, which featured a blend of video game elements and live action to present a first-of-its-kind live football experience.

ACROSS NBC BROADCAST AFFILIATES NATIONALLY, SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOPS ALL KEY METRICS & POSTS 10 OF 11 MOST-WATCHED PRIMETIME SHOWS IN FALL

On NBC broadcast stations, Sunday Night Football topped all primetime shows in average viewership and household rating, and for the 16th consecutive season ranked #1 among adults 18-49. In addition, SNF posted 10 of the top 11 primetime shows this fall (based on Nielsen data only, 9/5/24-1/5/25).

Key SNF Full Season Metrics (Nielsen data on NBC Broadcast only)



Category 2024 Primetime Rank Average Viewers 19.4 million #1 HH Rating 9.8 #1 Adult 18-49 Rating 5.0 #1

Source: Nielsen, Live + Same Day Data, 9/5/24-1/5/25

FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA IS MOST-WATCHED STUDIO SHOW FOR 19TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NBC’s Football Night in America studio show averaged 7.1 million viewers from 7:30-8:15 p.m. ET this season (excludes Sat., Dec. 21 show, which was at 1 p.m. ET). FNIA continues its reign as sports’ most-watched weekly studio show for the 19th consecutive year (since the show’s 2006 debut season).

In addition, the 8-8:23 p.m. ET portion of Football Night in America (including pre-kick coverage), averaged 12.1 million viewers, and a 3.0 rating among Adults 18-49, which would rank No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, among regularly-scheduled primetime shows in the demographic .

SNF AVERAGE (P2+) VIEWERSHIP RANK AMONG PRIMETIME SHOWS:

Fall TV Season Full TV Season 2024 No. 1 Show 1st (through 1/5/25) 2023 No. 1 Show 1st 2022 No. 1 Show 1st 2021 No. 1 Show 1st 2020 No. 1 Show 1st 2019 No. 1 Show 1st 2018 No. 1 Show 1st 2017 No. 1 Show 1st 2016 No. 1 Show 1st 2015 No. 1 Show 1st 2014 No. 1 Show 1st 2013 No. 1 Show 1st 2012 No. 1 Show 1st 2011 No. 1 Show 1st 2010 No. 1 Show 3rd 2009 No. 2 Show 4th 2008 No. 5 Show 8th 2007 No. 7 Show 8th 2006 No. 7 Show 9th

Source: Nielsen, Live + Same Day Data

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TOP 20 METERED MARKETS – 2024 SEASON*:

For the first time, Kansas City ranked as the top-rated SNF market, succeeding Buffalo, which ranked second this season. New Orleans topped the chart for the prior five years (2018-2022) as well as in 2010, 2011 and 2013. Milwaukee was the top-rated SNF market in 2017 and 2012, while Denver ranked #1 for three consecutive seasons from 2014-16.

1. Kansas City 19.1/45 2. Buffalo 18.6/39 T3. Pittsburgh 14.0/34 T3. Milwaukee 14.0/34 5. Cincinnati 13.7/35 6. New Orleans 13.6/29 7. Richmond 13.5/33 8. Albuquerque 13.3/35 9. Dayton 13.1/32 10. Minneapolis 13.0/35 11. Detroit 12.6/34 12. Norfolk 12.4/36 13. Dallas 12.0/37 T14. Denver 11.8/35 T14. Baltimore 11.8/33 16. Sacramento 11.6/35 17. Oklahoma City 11.5/30 18. Tulsa 10.9/26 19. Las Vegas 10.8/34 T20. Philadelphia 10.7/30 T20. West Palm Beach 10.7/28 T20. Austin 10.7/38

*Through Week 17. Final metrics through Week 18 will be available later this week.

WILD CARD WEEKEND

NBC Sports presents an NFC Wild Card Game this Sunday, Jan. 12, at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, as Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders visit Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Coverage begins with a special edition of Football Night in America at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

--SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL--