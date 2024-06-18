TELEMUNDO UNVEILS OLYMPIC FÚTBOL COVERAGE PLANS WITH MORE HOURS THAN EVER BEFORE FOR PARIS

Men and Women’s Soccer Tournaments LIVE on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock beginning Wednesday, July 24 at 8 a.m. ET

More In-Venue Announcing Led by Emmy Award Winner Andres Cantor Alongside Olympian Manuel Sol and Coach Natalia Astrain

First Dedicated Olympic Soccer Reporter On The Ground Complemented by Robust Studio Lineup, Featuring Former Soccer Players Maxi Rodriguez and Isabella Echeverri

MIAMI, Fla. – June 17, 2024 – Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., offers U.S. Hispanic audiences the most complete coverage of the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournaments at the Paris 2024 starting July 24 through August 11 with more LIVE programming than ever before on Telemundo or Universo and all matches streaming on Peacock.

Telemundo’s Olympic fútbol coverage kicks off two days before the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, July 24 with the Men’s Soccer Competitions live on Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET. Live Spanish-language coverage of the Opening Ceremony on July 26 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Telemundo and Peacock.

Telemundo’s on-the-ground announce team will be led by eight-time Emmy Award-winner and Hall of Famer Andres Cantor calling key matches in venue, who will be joined in France by Olympic soccer player and analyst Manuel Sol, and professional soccer coach and analyst Natalia Astrain. In addition, the onsite presence will be enhanced by the network’s first dedicated Olympic soccer reporter on the ground. Carlos Yustis joins the team to keep viewers updated on the latest news, performances of Hispanic athletes and countries, and the scene at the stadiums across France.

Renowned announcers Copán Álvarez, Jorge Calvo, Luis Bucci, Carlos Ramirez, and Adrian Garcia Marquez will be part of the announce team lineup calling the soccer competitions with analysis offered by an exceptional group of soccer experts who return to Telemundo after their stellar performances in previous tournaments. The roster of experts includes Isabella Echeverri, Colombia National Team legend, Olympic soccer player and network soccer analyst; and Maxi Rodriguez, former Argentine footballer and gold medalist nicknamed “La Fiera.”

Telemundo and Universo will present more than 315 hours of live competitions and daily recap specials. On most days, the network will offer at least six hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weekday at midnight (12 a.m. ET) beginning Friday, July 26 through Sunday, August 11. Peacock will livestream all Telemundo and Universo programming, offering the most extensive Spanish-language streaming experience for the Olympics in U.S. media history.

Beyond soccer, the Telemundo Deportes production will focus on other sports competitions relevant to the Latino audience, including boxing, basketball, volleyball, and beach volleyball. This year, the network will expand its offering with gold medal events from swimming athletics, gymnastics, and diving. Additional Telemundo programming details for the Paris Olympics, including the complete schedule, digital content, and the full roster of guest analysts, will be announced later.

Telemundo and Universo’s coverage will also be available on the Telemundo app, Telemundo.com, and NBC.com via “TV Everywhere” for customers with pay-TV subscriptions.

Telemundo Broadcast Schedule for the Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament Group Stage

Pregame coverage to begin one hour before kick-off for key matches. All assignments subject to change

Telemundo Broadcast Schedule for the Women’s Olympic Soccer Tournament Group Stage

Pregame coverage to begin one hour before kick-off for key matches. All assignments subject to change

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, urban sports at Place de la Concorde, and seven iconic venues across France host the Men’s and Women’s Olympic Football Tournaments from 24 July – 10 August.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. Telemundo will complement NBCUniversal’s offering with the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history with more programming hours than ever before across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen. NBCUniversal’s deal includes Spanish-language media rights in the U.S.

