GOLF CHANNEL AND ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST ANNOUNCE FIELD FOR 2025 ST ANDREWS LINKS COLLEGIATE PRESENTED BY WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY

Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams from the University of St Andrews, Princeton University, Michigan State University, and University of California, Berkeley

Three-Day Event To Be Held at Jubilee Course and Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland, From October 13-15, 2025

Live Coverage on GOLF Channel in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

STAMFORD, Conn., and ST ANDREWS, Scotland – July 7, 2025 – Golf Channel and St Andrews Links Trust have announced that the University of St Andrews, Princeton University, Michigan State University, and the University of California, Berkeley will comprise the field for the 2025 St Andrews Links Collegiate Presented by World Wide Technology, to be held at the historic Old and Jubilee Courses in St Andrews, Scotland, this October 13-15. This will mark the first appearances in the event for Princeton, Michigan State, and Cal, and the second appearance for the hometown University of St Andrews.

The three-day event will feature men’s and women’s golf teams from all four universities with two days of stroke play on the Jubilee Course followed by a day of medal match play on the Old Course at St Andrews.

Golf Channel will present live coverage of the St Andrews Links Collegiate in the United States from October 13-15 beginning each morning at 9 a.m. ET, with encores airing each afternoon at 1 p.m. ET. Sky Sports will provide coverage in the U.K.

This is the third edition of the St Andrews Links Collegiate following its debut in 2023. Last year, Northwestern won the men’s team title and Zach Pollo of Arizona won the individual men’s competition, while Arizona won the women’s team title and Ashley Yun of Northwestern won the individual women’s competition.

“It will be a privilege to host the third playing of the St Andrews Links Collegiate later this year” said James Ralley, Commercial Director at St Andrews Links Trust. “We’re proud to once again invite some of the best men’s and women’s college golfers to St Andrews and pleased to work with NBC Sports and World Wide Technology to deliver another memorable tournament at the Home of Golf.”

“We are proud to partner with St Andrews Links Trust for the third consecutive year on this collegiate event at the Home of Golf,” said Andrea Starkey, NBC Sports VP, Golf Partnerships and Rights Management. “The St Andrews Links Collegiate is a significant part of our college golf portfolio and we’re excited to welcome three new men’s and women’s teams from the distinguished universities of Princeton University, Michigan State University, and the University of California, Berkeley, along with our host in the University of St Andrews.”

Golf Channel is the television home of college golf in the United States, providing roughly 300 hours of college golf coverage in 2025, including the Western Intercollegiate, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships, the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, and the East Lake Cup.

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL’S COLLEGE GOLF COVERAGE

Golf Channel is the television home for college golf, currently providing live coverage of 10 college golf championships. Golf Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including season preview shows, signing day specials, regional and national qualifying coverage, serving as the exclusive media partner of PGA TOUR University and exclusive annual coverage for the Haskins and ANNIKA Awards Presented by Stifel.

Following its announcement in 2013 as the exclusive television provider of the NCAA Golf Championships, Golf Channel has provided live coverage of the men’s NCAA Championships since 2014 and the women’s NCAA Championships since 2015, which are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks at Omni La Costa, San Diego, Calif. Golf Channel also annually televises the three-day East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.; the Western Intercollegiate Presented by Titleist, one of the longest-running college tournaments in the U.S. taking place at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, Calif.; the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate Presented by Principal Financial at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, S.C.; the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship; the Jackson T. Stephens Cup; the NB3 Match Play at Twin Warriors; the St Andrews Links Collegiate and the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes in Grand Haven, Mich.

Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Jennifer Kupcho, Rose Zhang and Maria Fassi are just a few of the professional golfers who appeared on Golf Channel while competing in college.

ABOUT ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews, including the world-famous Old Course.

St Andrews Links Trust manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and five retail stores. More than 280,000 rounds are played over the seven courses attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest golfers and become a part of golf’s rich history. As a charitable trust, all surplus derived from the Trust’s commercial activities is reinvested into the preservation of the Home of Golf for current and future generations and to deliver the Trust’s charitable objectives.

