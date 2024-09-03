THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ DEBUTS ON PEACOCK TODAY, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz Joins Daily Sports offerings on Peacock and the NBC Sports FAST Channel

Sept. 3, 2024 - Meadowlark Media and NBC Sports announced today that The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz will begin streaming on Peacock and the NBC Sports FAST Channel today, Tuesday, Sept. 3, expanding the show’s roster of distributors. The partnership also includes DraftKings, the presenting sponsor and licensor of The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, expands the roster of platforms distributing The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz, continuing Meadowlark Media and DraftKings’ strategy to reach new audiences across multiple platforms for the show.

Starting today, the show will stream weekdays from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern Time on the NBC Sports channel on Peacock and will be available on-demand. The show will also stream on the NBC Sports Channel on SiriusXM and the NBC Sports FAST Channel. The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz will also find itself streaming after The Dan Patrick Show on Peacock.

“We are so eager and excited about the endless possibilities with a creative partner as discerning as Peacock, who proved throughout the Olympics that they’re interested in changing the entire game in sports coverage,” said Le Batard. “More personally, I’m especially honored to finally team up with Dan Patrick, a legendary pioneer who always left lights along the path he blazed so that people like us would always have permission to paint outside the lines. He is an inspiration, from his grace to his gifts, and it is genuine treasure to be able to follow him, in the lineup and in life.”

“We’re excited to add The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to the daily sports lineup on Peacock and the NBC Sports FAST Channel, continuing to provide viewers with engaging programming throughout the week,” said Damon Phillips, Senior Vice President, NBC Sports Digital and Emerging Business.

The Dan Le Batard Show w/ Stugotz is available on DraftKings Network, Max, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Sling Freestream, Xumo Play, Google TV, and Youtube, and remains accessible through all current podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Peacock’s offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel, as well as live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Premier League the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), NASCAR, and much more.