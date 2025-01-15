THE PGA TOUR’S THE AMERICAN EXPRESS HEADLINES GOLF CHANNEL’S LIVE COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Nick Dunlap Compete at The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., – Thursday-Sunday Coverage on GOLF Channel Begins at 4 p.m. ET

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland Headline Field at DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel Begins Thursday at 2:30 a.m. ET

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Season Begins in Hawaii with Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai – Thursday-Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel Celebrates 30th Anniversary This Week With Special Throwback Programming Wednesday-Friday

5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry and the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav Kick Off Network’s Morning Block on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 15, 2025 – Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and defending champion Nick Dunlap lead the field at the PGA TOUR’s The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., headlining GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage this week.

GOLF Channel also presented two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy in pursuit of a third consecutive victory in the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic this week, and the PGA TOUR Champions 2025 season begins in Hawaii with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

PGA TOUR: THE AMERICAN EXPRESS

Nick Dunlap burst onto the scene at The American Express last year, becoming the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR in 33 years, since Phil Mickelson won the Northern Telecom Open in Tucson in 1991. Dunlap headlines a field that features Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Rickie Fowler.

The American Express is played across three courses – the Stadium Course and the Nicklaus Tournament Course, both at PGA West, and La Quinta Country Club – with all players rotating through the three courses before the cut ahead of Sunday’s final round on the Stadium Course. Coverage on GOLF Channel airs Thursday-Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Thursday-Sunday, featuring host Anna Jackson alongside analyst Paige Mackenzie and reports from Rex Hoggard. Pre-round coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET and post-round coverage begins at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday-Saturday, following PGA TOUR Champions, and 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Steve Sands

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes : Tom Abbott

: On-Course : Jim Gallagher Jr. / Billy Ray Brown

: Reporter: Rex Hoggard

Notable Players



Nick Dunlap

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Rickie Fowler

Sam Burns

Will Zalatoris

Jason Day

DP WORLD TOUR: HERO DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

Rory McIlroy is a two-time defending champion at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and has won the event four times overall. This is the first Rolex Series event of 2025 and is making its 36th appearance on the DP World Tour’s International Swing. Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 2:30 a.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday coverage getting underway at 2 a.m. ET.

Notable Players



Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Viktor Hovland

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Scott

Min Woo Lee

Akshay Bhatia

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP

The 2025 PGA TOUR Champions season gets underway this week with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai Golf Club in Hawaii, the first of 28 events on the PGA TOUR Champions calendar. Steven Alker won last year’s event by four shots and was the eventual Charles Schwab Cup Champion, recording 15 top-10 finishes in his 21 starts in 2024. Primetime coverage on GOLF Channel airs Thursday-Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Notable Players



Steven Alker

Steve Stricker

Fred Couples

Ernie Els

Bernhard Langer

Justin Leonard

David Duval

KORN FERRY TOUR: BAHAMAS GREAT ABACO CLASSIC

The 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season continues with the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second straight event in the Bahamas to start the season. The event will run Sunday, Jan. 19 – Wednesday, Jan. 23. Sunday’s coverage begins at noon ET, Monday-Tuesday coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET, and final-round coverage airs Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF CHANNEL CELEBRATES 30TH ANNIVERSARY THIS WEEK WITH SPECIAL THROWBACK PROGRAMMING WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY

This Friday, January 17, marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of GOLF Channel, and the network will commemorate the anniversary this week with special programming, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. ET with The Approach, the first-ever program which aired on the network on January 17, 1995. The Approach will also air on Friday, January 17, at 2 p.m. ET, leading into a live edition of Golf Central at 3 p.m. ET.]

Wednesday, January 15



7 p.m. ET – The Approach

8 p.m. ET – Golf Talk Live with Arnold Palmer

with Arnold Palmer 9 p.m. ET – GOLF Channel Specials – 46 Champions: 1994 PGA Q-School

9:30 p.m. ET – The 1988 Open Championship – Seve Ballesteros at Royal Lytham & St. Annes

Friday, January 17



11:30 a.m. ET – The 1988 Open Championship – Seve Ballesteros at Royal Lytham & St. Annes

12:30 p.m. ET – GOLF Channel Specials – 46 Champions: 1994 PGA Q-School

1 p.m. ET – Golf Talk Live with Arnold Palmer

with Arnold Palmer 2 p.m. ET – The Approach

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL PRESENTED BY SENTRY AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

GOLF Channel’s new morning programming block begins live on Mondays at 8 a.m. ET with long-time GOLF Channel personality Gary Williams hosting 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry, followed by the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav – hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner – airing Mondays at 9 a.m. ET.

Williams’s guests during the first two weeks of 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel have included Nelly Korda, Bryson DeChambeau, Scott Van Pelt, and Andy Roddick. The show will also feature additional members of the 5 Clubs team, including former PGA TOUR players and analysts Johnson Wagner and Brendan De Jonge, Emmy-nominated broadcaster and golf enthusiast Jay Bilas, renowned golf architect Gil Hanse, broadcaster and former collegiate golfer Emma Carpenter, and SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio’s Taylor Zarzour. 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel airs live Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET.

The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way. The program will air regularly on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. ET, following 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel.

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.



--NBC SPORTS--