THIS JUST IN: POWERED BY PEACOCK, PARIS OLYMPIC STREAMING HITS 17 BILLION MINUTES, TOPPING ALL PRIOR OLYMPICS COMBINED

Paris Olympics Propels NBC Broadcast Network to #1 in 18-49 Demo for the 2023-24 Primetime Season

Total Viewership Average Up 79% from Tokyo Olympics after 11 Days

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 6, 2024 – As of 9:34 a.m. ET today, NBCUniversal’s streaming of the Paris Olympics – led by Peacock – has surpassed all prior Olympics combined (16.8 billion minutes total for previous Summer and Winter Games). In the 1 p.m. ET hour today, Paris Olympic streaming crossed the 17-billion-minute threshold via Peacock and key NBCU digital platforms, nearly four times the Tokyo Olympics (4.48 billion minutes).

Peacock is the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, Peacock streams every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and features full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more.

In addition, the NBC broadcast network has dominated primetime since the beginning of the Paris Olympics, which has boosted NBC to No. 1 among Adults 18-49 in the 2023-24 season (through Aug. 4). NBC is now on pace to win the demographic for the 12-month season, which concludes in September.

Beginning with Friday’s Opening Ceremony, NBCUniversal has posted an 11-day Total Audience Delivery average of 32.6 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 79% from Tokyo (18.2 million).

Monday’s presentation averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) 29.1 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, and across key NBCU platforms, according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

Total Audience Delivery is based upon live-plus-same day official national figures from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Live viewership from 2-5 p.m. ET (Paris Prime) is inclusive of NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Paris Extra 1, Paris Extra 2, and additional NBCU digital platforms. Primetime viewership includes NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2.

For the latest comprehensive NBCUniversal Paris Olympics schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

