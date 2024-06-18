THREE-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST MISTY MAY-TREANOR TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 AS BEACH VOLLEYBALL ANALYST

May-Treanor Makes NBC Olympics Debut Joining Chris Marlowe (Play-by-Play), Kevin Wong (Analyst), and Dain Blanton (Reporter) at Picturesque Beach Volleyball Venue at Foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris

Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics is Friday, July 26, on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 18, 2024 – Three-time Olympic gold medalist Misty May-Treanor will join NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris this summer as a beach volleyball analyst, it was announced today.

Making her Olympics debut as a commentator with NBCU, May-Treanor joins Chris Marlowe (play-by-play), Kevin Wong (analyst), and Dain Blanton (reporter) calling beach volleyball in Paris. The beach volleyball competition will be held in Champ-de-Mars park, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, one of the many events which will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks.

May-Treanor, a 2016 International Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee, won beach volleyball gold alongside her teammate Kerri Walsh Jennings at the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics, and 2012 London Olympics before retiring in August 2012. The pair set numerous records, including winning 112 consecutive matches from 2007-08. The May-Treanor/Walsh Jennings duo won 21 consecutive Olympic matches and lost only one set, while also adding three straight FIVB World Championships in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

“An all-time great and one of the most-accomplished players in beach volleyball history, we’re excited to have Misty to bring her unparalleled insight to our team, which has years of experience calling Olympic matches,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics Production. “The beach volleyball venue is one of the most exciting of the Games at the foot of the iconic Eiffel Tower. It’s a great example of how these Games are different and how the organizers are using the City of Light as one of the characters of the Games.”

Beach volleyball begins Saturday, July 27, with the gold medal matches set for Aug. 9 (women) and Aug. 10 (men).

Following is a closer look at NBC Sports’ beach volleyball commentators:

Chris Marlowe

· Handles beach volleyball play-by-play for his ninth Olympics as NBC Sports commentator.

· Won a gold medal as captain of the 1984 U.S. Olympic volleyball team.

Misty May-Treanor

· Makes NBC Sports debut as Olympic commentator.

· Four-time Olympian and three-time beach volleyball gold medalist (Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012).

· 2016 International Volleyball Hall of Famer

· A two-time National Player of the Year in college, she led Long Beach State’s 1988 team to the first undefeated national championship season (36-0) in NCAA history

Kevin Wong

· Fourth Olympic assignment as an analyst.

· Placed fifth in beach volleyball at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

· Three-time All-American volleyball player at UCLA, helping lead the Bruins to national championships in 1993 and 1995.

Dain Blanton

· Third appearance as Olympics reporter for NBC Sports.

· The first U.S. male beach volleyball player to play in two Olympics, won gold at 2000 Sydney Olympics and participated in 2004 Athens Olympics.

***

In Paris this summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11. Click here for more linear programming information and here for more about the Olympic experience on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at Noon ET. Telemundo will provide Spanish-language coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET. Primetime coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

