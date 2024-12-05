TIGER WOODS’ HERO WORLD CHALLENGE ON THE PGA TOUR HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas – Hosted by Tiger Woods – Early-Round Coverage Today-Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel

Saturday Coverage on NBC/Peacock Begins at 2:30 p.m. ET – Sunday’s Final Round Coverage on NBC/Peacock Begins at 1:30 p.m. ET – Lead-In Coverage on GOLF Channel

DP World Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge – Thursday-Sunday on GOLF Channel Beginning at 4 a.m. ET

Grass League Troon Access GL Championship Presented By GolfNow – Lighted Golf Event at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills Featuring Pros, Influencers and Athletes – Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and GolfNow

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 5, 2024 – The PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge – hosted by Tiger Woods at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas – features 20 of the top players in the world, including World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler, headlining this week’s live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock.

PGA TOUR: HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

The Hero World Challenge is annually hosted by Tiger Woods and has been played at the Albany development in the Bahamas since 2015. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the event for the first time after runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022. Scheffler’s impressive 2024 season included victories at the PLAYERS Championship, the Masters, the Men’s Olympic Golf Tournament, and the TOUR Championship, where he won the 2024 FedExCup. Scheffler was also a member of the winning U.S. team at the Presidents Cup in Montreal in September.

Thursday-Friday coverage on GOLF Channel begins at 1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday’s third round coverage begins at noon ET on GOLF Channel before shifting to NBC and Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET. Sunday’s final round coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel before moving to NBC and Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Steve Sands

: Analyst : Smylie Kaufman / Curt Byrum

: On-Course: Jim “Bones” Mackay / John Wood

Interviews: Cara Banks

Notable Players This Week

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Ludvig Åberg

Keegan Bradley



DP WORLD TOUR: NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE

The 42nd playing of the Nedbank Golf Challenge takes place this week at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa. Last year’s event was played in November as part of the 2023 season and was the final tournament before the 2023 DP World Tour Championship. Max Homa won last year’s event and became the first American winner of the tournament since Jim Furyk won in 2005 and 2006. Coverage airs through Sunday on GOLF Channel beginning at 4 a.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Mackenzie Hughes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Erik Van Rooyen

GRASS LEAGUE: TROON ACCESS GL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY GOLFNOW

Golf goes “Under the Lights” this Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and GolfNow with the Grass League’s Troon Access GL Championship Presented by GolfNow from Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Phoenix, Ariz.

Grass League, described as the world’s first high stakes par-3 golf league, features teams from regional markets, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Minnesota, Michigan, Canada, Tampa Bay, New York, Dallas and more.

There will be 44 two-person teams comprised of a broad spectrum of players, ranging from current LPGA pros to former PGA TOUR pros to golf influencers to celebs to regular pros and amateurs (click here for full list). Notable players include the LPGA Tour’s Sarah Schmelzel and Alison Lee, two-time PGA TOUR winner Jonathan Kaye, Good Good Golf’s Brad Dalke, Freezer Tarps’ Cheddy, “DOD King” Carter Smith, Stanley Cup winner Phil Kessel, and golf instructor George Gankas.

GOLF CENTRAL STUDIO COVERAGE

Golf Central, GOLF Channel’s daily studio show that showcases highlights and discusses the news of the day around the world of golf, will air Wednesday-Sunday this week. Todd Lewis will anchor coverage with analysis from Brandel Chamblee and reports from Rex Hoggard.



Day Golf Central Thursday 12-1:30/4:30-5:30 p.m. Friday 12-1:30/4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m./5-6 p.m. Sunday 10:30-11:30 a.m./4:30-5:30 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

