TOYOTA HBCU NEW YORK CLASSIC COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME FEATURING MOREHOUSE AND HOWARD THIS SATURDAY, SEPT. 14, LIVE AT 3 P.M. ET ON CNBC & PEACOCK

Third Annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic Returns to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

NBCU Academy – a Journalism Training and Development Program – to Offer HBCU Students Professional Development Opportunities and Hands-on Media Experience

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 11, 2024 – Morehouse College and Howard University continue their storied rivalry in the third annual Toyota HBCU New York Classic college football game this Saturday, Sept. 14, live at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock.

The HBCUNY Classic, the premier HBCU football game in the Northeast, is set to make history this Saturday at MetLife Stadium as the game is poised to break attendance records, with fans and alums from all 107 HBCUs across the nation expected to attend. Kicked off by the coin toss from Marsai Martin, the halftime show will feature a thrilling battle of the bands between the participating schools, followed by a captivating performance by Grammy-winning recording artist Sean Paul.

Celebrating the rich tradition and pageantry of HBCU game day experiences, Morehouse and Howard University will face off in a showdown at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two historic institutions first met in the inaugural HBCUNY New York Football Classic on September 17, 2022, with Howard emerging victorious with a 31-0 win.

Kyle Draper will call Saturday’s game alongside analyst and former NFL tight end Charles Arbuckle (analyst). Tamara Brown will serve as the sideline reporter.

Through NBCU Academy – a journalism training and development program designed to prepare college students and young professionals for careers in the news and media technology industry -- NBC Sports will present select students from HBCU institutions with professional development programming, including the opportunity to cover HBCU events for NBCSports.com .

The HBCU New York Classic is a part of NBC Sports’ action-packed college football slate on Saturday, featuring four games. NBC Sports’ college football schedule this Saturday :

Game Time (ET) Platform Central Michigan at Illinois Noon Peacock HBCU NY Classic: Morehouse vs. Howard 3 p.m. CNBC, Peacock Washington State at Washington 3:30 p.m. Peacock Indiana at UCLA 7:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock

-- NBC Sports --