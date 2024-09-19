U.S. GYMNASTS SET FOR 2024 ACRO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

GUIMARAES, Portugal – Twelve senior acrobatic gymnasts will vie for World titles at the 2024 FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships September 19-22 in Portugal.

Following an eight-medal showing by U.S. juniors last weekend at the 2024 Acro World Age Group Competitions and Junior World Championships, the seniors prepare to compete at the World Championships in Guimaraes.

Guimaraes will mark a new era for the USA Gymnastics Acrobatic Program, with Katie Borcherding and Ethan Chang being the only two returners to the World stage, each with a different partner than in their 2022 appearances. At the 2022 Worlds, Borcherding claimed women’s pair balance silver and aims to land on the podium again with new partner Molly Fox. Chang, originally part of a men’s group, qualified to all finals in 2022 and will contest the event in 2024 with partner David Vonder Haar.

Each pair and group will compete in balance, dynamic and combined competition, and collectively will vie for a team medal. Team awards are determined by the number of points gained by a country following qualifications. Points are awarded based on how high a pair/group is ranked, and only one pair or group per country is allowed to advance to any given final.

This year’s World Championships are also the qualifying event to the 2025 The World Games in Chengdu, China. Qualifying spots to The World Games are based off of each country’s rankings in qualifications.

All information about the 2024 Acro World Championships, including the complete schedule, live scoring and the competition format, can be found on the FIG event website. Saturday and Sunday’s finals will stream on Peacock at 6 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. on Saturday and 6 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Participating athletes are listed below by division.

Women’s Pair



Mo Arthur — Rolla, Mo./Mid America Acro Tumbling, Ariana Katsov — Owensville, Mo./Mid America Acro Tumbling

Molly Fox — San Diego, Calif./So Cal TTC, Katie Borcherding — Eureka, Mo./Incentive – AGT

Men’s Pair



Ethan Chang — Columbia, Md./Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer, David Vonder Haar — Laurel, Md./Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer

Women’s Group



Mariam Tutberidze — Owings Mills, Md./Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer, Grace Vonder Haar — Laurel, Md./Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer, Kayla Vonder Haar — Laurel, Md./Emilia’s Acro Gymnastics and Cheer

Olivia Green — Silver Spring, Md./Xtreme Acro, Rebecca Greenberg — North Potomac, Md./Xtreme Acro, Caylei Caldwell — Villa Ridge, Mo./Xtreme Acro

