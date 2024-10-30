U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX FRANCE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
SNF - Press Box.png
JUSTIN JEFFERSON AND MINNESOTA VIKINGS HOST JOE FLACCO AND INDIANAPOLIS COLTS IN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 9 MATCHUP ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
LPGA TOUR’S TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
SNF - Press Box.png
JUSTIN JEFFERSON AND MINNESOTA VIKINGS HOST JOE FLACCO AND INDIANAPOLIS COLTS IN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEEK 9 MATCHUP ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO
Pressbox-GOLF-1920x1080.png
LPGA TOUR’S TOTO JAPAN CLASSIC HEADLINES LIVE GOLF COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON GOLF CHANNEL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
U.S. MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S THRILLING VICTORY OVER FRANCE ON NBC & PEACOCK IS MOST-WATCHED GOLD MEDAL GAME SINCE 1996 ATLANTA OLYMPICS

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
CHELSEA VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT THIRD-PLACE ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 27, AT 12:30 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, OCT. 20, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK & TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX FRANCE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published October 30, 2024 03:06 PM

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to Call Encore Presentation of the Men’s & Women’s Free Skates Sunday at Noon ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2024 – Reigning U.S. women’s singles champion Amber Glenn headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2024 Grand Prix France this weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. ET live on Peacock from Angers IceParc in Angers, France.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Glenn, a two-time ISU Grand Prix bronze medalist, headlines a competitive field in the women’s event that also features 2022 Olympic team event silver medalist and 2024 Skate America champion Wakaba Higuchi from Japan as well as 2024 World bronze medalist Kim Chae-Yeon of South Korea. The event also features the reigning World bronze medalists in the three other disciplines with Adam Siao Him Fa of France in the men’s event, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy) in ice dance, and Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin (Germany) in pairs.

For Sunday’s coverage on NBC, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir will be on the call.

2024 Grand Prix France LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Fri., Nov. 1

Women’s Short

9 a.m.

Peacock

Rhythm Dance

11 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Short

12:45 p.m.

Peacock

Pairs Short

2:45 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 2

Women’s Free

8:30 a.m.

Peacock

Men’s Free

10:40 a.m.

Peacock

Free Dance

12:50 p.m.

Peacock

Pairs Free

2:40 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Nov. 3

Exhibition Gala

8:30 a.m.

Peacock

Encore Presentation: Men’s and Women’s Free Skates*

Noon

NBC, Peacock

*Taped Coverage

--NBC SPORTS--