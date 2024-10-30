U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPION AMBER GLENN HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 GRAND PRIX FRANCE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to Call Encore Presentation of the Men’s & Women’s Free Skates Sunday at Noon ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 30, 2024 – Reigning U.S. women’s singles champion Amber Glenn headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2024 Grand Prix France this weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. ET live on Peacock from Angers IceParc in Angers, France.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Glenn, a two-time ISU Grand Prix bronze medalist, headlines a competitive field in the women’s event that also features 2022 Olympic team event silver medalist and 2024 Skate America champion Wakaba Higuchi from Japan as well as 2024 World bronze medalist Kim Chae-Yeon of South Korea. The event also features the reigning World bronze medalists in the three other disciplines with Adam Siao Him Fa of France in the men’s event, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri (Italy) in ice dance, and Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin (Germany) in pairs.

For Sunday’s coverage on NBC, 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir will be on the call.

2024 Grand Prix France LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date Discipline Time (ET) Platform(s) Fri., Nov. 1 Women’s Short 9 a.m. Peacock Rhythm Dance 11 a.m. Peacock Men’s Short 12:45 p.m. Peacock Pairs Short 2:45 p.m. Peacock Sat., Nov. 2 Women’s Free 8:30 a.m. Peacock Men’s Free 10:40 a.m. Peacock Free Dance 12:50 p.m. Peacock Pairs Free 2:40 p.m. Peacock Sun., Nov. 3 Exhibition Gala 8:30 a.m. Peacock Encore Presentation: Men’s and Women’s Free Skates* Noon NBC, Peacock

*Taped Coverage

