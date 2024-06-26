U.S. PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS FOR SWIMMING AND TRACK & FIELD BEGIN THIS THURSDAY, JUNE 27, ACROSS PEACOCK AND CNBC

Record 35+ Hours of Live U.S. Paralympic Trials Coverage Across Peacock and CNBC from June 27-July 21

Paralympic Trials Coverage Begins with Swimming Tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, Live at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock from the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

U.S. Paralympic Trials – Track & Field Begin Thursday, July 18, at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock from Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla.

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 26, 2024 – The United States’ best and brightest Paralympic athletes look to punch their tickets to Paris as the road to the Paralympic Games starts with Making Team USA Presented by Xfinity. NBCUniversal is presenting a record 35+ hours of live U.S. Paralympic Team Trials coverage on Peacock and CNBC, from June 27-July 21. Coverage begins with swimming tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games take place August 28-September 8.

Similar to their Olympic counterparts, Team USA is one of the most competitive Paralympic teams to make, and the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of the athletes involved, representing the culmination of decades of training and preparation. NBCU’s Making Team USA coverage strives not only to capture the athletic performances at the Trials but to also include athlete-led storytelling and behind-the-scenes content to fully present the experience of qualifying for the Paralympics.

NBCU’s coverage of the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Swimming is presented from June 27-30 with over 12 hours of coverage across Peacock and CNBC from the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. 16-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long, four-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan, and Tokyo Paralympic 400m freestyle S11 gold medalist Anastasia Pagnois.

Tokyo Paralympic 100m freestyle S3 silver medalist Leanne Smith, three-time Paralympian Evan Austin, and Tokyo Paralympic 400m freestyle S8 bronze medalist Matthew Torres lead the deep pool of Team USA contenders.

Long, who debuted at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games as a 12-year-old, is one of the most decorated athletes in Team USA history, winning 29 Paralympic medals throughout her career. The 54-time world medalist aims to qualify for her unprecedented sixth Paralympic team.

This week’s competition will also include up-and-comers such as 2023 100m freestyle S8 world champion Noah Jaffe and Olivia Chambers, who won six medals at the 2023 world championships.

Five-time Paralympic medalist Mallory Weggemann, who last month was announced as a daytime studio host for NBCU’s Paris Olympics coverage on CNBC and E!, is also expected to compete at the Paralympic Trials for Swimming with hopes of qualifying for her fifth U.S. Paralympic team. The 15-time world champion is the first-ever Paralympian to host Olympic coverage for NBCU. Additionally, Peacock is set to distribute Watershed, a new documentary co-directed by Weggemann and her husband, Jay Snyder, chronicling Weggemann’s training period for the Tokyo Paralympics through the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her and Snyder’s journey to parenthood, shining a light on their struggles with infertility and IVF when starting a family.

NBCU’s coverage of the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Track & Field will be presented July 18-21 with over 20 hours of coverage across Peacock and CNBC from Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida. 20-time Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden, who, similar to Long, is aiming for a sixth Paralympic team, three-time Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Brittni Mason, and 2023 T63 high jump world champion Erza Frech alongside returning Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist in that event, Sam Grewe, are expected to lead Team USA.

Additionally, four-time world champion Jaydin Blackwell competes for a spot on his first-ever Paralympic team against three-time Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh in a highly competitive T38 classification. Two-time Paralympic gold medalist in the T47 high jump Roderick Townsend competes to earn a trip to Paris in hopes of defending his title, while Noelle Malkamaki aims for her first Paralympics after recently claiming the world title and setting a new world record in the shot put F46.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Swimming will be called by Todd Harris alongside four-time Rio Paralympic medalist Michelle Konkoly.

NBC Sports’ presentation of the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Track & Field will be called by Paul Swangard alongside seven-time Paralympic medalist Amanda McGrory and Paralympian Katy Sullivan.

BROADCAST TEAM (SWIMMING)



Play-by-Play : Todd Harris

: Analyst: Michelle Konkoly

BROADCAST TEAM (TRACK & FIELD)

Play-by-Play : Paul Swangard

: Analysts: Amanda McGrory / Katy Sullivan

HOW TO WATCH



TV – CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

NBC SPORTS U.S. PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Date Event Network Time (ET) Thurs., June 27 Qualifying Heats Peacock 10-11:30 a.m. Finals Peacock 6-8 p.m. Fri., June 28 Qualifying Heats Peacock 10-11:45 a.m. Finals Peacock 6-8 p.m. Sat., June 29 Qualifying Heats Peacock 10-11:30 a.m. Finals CNBC, Peacock 6-8:30 p.m. Sun., June 30 Finals CNBC 1-3 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

NBC SPORTS U.S. PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Date Event Network Time (ET) Thurs., July 18 Day 1 Peacock 4-8 p.m. Fri., July 19 Day 2 (AM) Peacock 8 a.m.-Noon Day 2 (PM) Peacock 3-8 p.m. Sat., July 20 Day 3 (AM) Peacock 8 a.m.-Noon Day 3 (Finals) CNBC, Peacock 3-5 p.m. Day 3 (PM) Peacock 5-8 p.m. Sun., July 21 Finals CNBC 1-3 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

--NBC PARIS PARALYMPICS--