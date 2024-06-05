U.S. STAR AND WORLD #3 COCO GAUFF VS. #1 IGA ŚWIĄTEK AND #3 CARLOS ALCARAZ VS. #2 JANNIK SINNER HEADLINE LIVE FINAL ROUNDS OF 2024 ROLAND-GARROS TENNIS TOMORROW THROUGH SUNDAY ON NBC & PEACOCK

Women’s Semifinals (Thursday) and Men’s Semifinals (Friday) at 11 a.m. ET Live on the East Coast on NBC and Live Across the Nation Only on Peacock

Women’s Final this Saturday, June 8, & Men’s Final on Sunday, June 9, Live on NBC and Peacock at 9 a.m. ET

Maria Taylor Hosts Coverage from Paris; Noah Eagle, Mary Carillo & John McEnroe Call the Action

The French Connection, NBC Sports and Racquet’s Digital Series Hosted by Rennae Stubbs and Sam Querrey, Available Now

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2024 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of 2024 Roland-Garros matches continues tomorrow through Sunday with the final rounds on NBC and Peacock.

Coverage of the women’s semifinals tomorrow and the men’s semifinals this Friday begins at 11 a.m. ET live on the East Coast on NBC and live across the country only on Peacock.

The Grand Slam culminates with the women’s final live this Saturday, June 8 at 9 a.m. ET and the men’s final live Sunday, June 9 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock .

Tomorrow’s women’s semifinals are headlined by World No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek of Poland, who has won the Roland-Garros title three of the past four years (2020, 2022, 2023), facing World No. 3 and 2022 Roland-Garros runner-up Coco Gauff, who won her first major title at last summer’s U.S. Open. Świątek can become the fourth woman to win four French Opens in the Open Era (since 1968) joining Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Justine Henin (four), while Gauff aims to become the first American woman to win at Roland-Garros since Serena Williams in 2015.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy, who defeated World No. 4 Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals, will take on 17-year-old Mirra Andreev. Andreev will be making her first Grand Slam semifinal appearance after defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka earlier today.

On the men’s side, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner takes on World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old star who has won the U.S. Open (2022) and Wimbledon (2023). With this week’s results, Sinner is guaranteed to rank No. 1 in the world next week, becoming the first Italian man to achieve the feat. Casper Ruud, the Roland-Garros runner-up in each of the past two years, advanced to the semifinals following World No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal due to injury.

Noah Eagle serves as NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Mary Carillo and John McEnroe, who teamed to win the mixed doubles title at the 1977 French Open. McEnroe is a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion.

Maria Taylor will host women’s and men’s semifinal and final coverage from on-site in Paris, anchoring coverage around the matches. She will also interview the women’s and men’s champions on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Saturday and Sunday.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Roland-Garros coverage on Peacock and how to sign up visit peacocktv.com.

NBC Sports x Racquet: The French Connection Digital Series

NBC Sports and Racquet present a new digital series, The French Connection, focusing on the 2024 tennis crossover in Paris between Roland-Garros and the Paris Olympics. The show, hosted by six-time Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs and former World No. 11 Sam Querrey, will feature guest appearances and cover the latest headlines, biggest matches, and exciting names beginning with the run-up to the French Open all the way through the Olympics.

Click here to listen to the most recent episode, which includes a discussion with Andy Roddick on his French Open memories, advice for American players, and more.

NBC and Roland-Garros: In 1975, NBC became the first American television network to provide coverage of the French Open when the network signed a three-year deal with the French Tennis Federation. The tournament was covered by CBS from 1980-82 and returned to NBC in 1983, where it has remained since. This is NBC’s 42nd consecutive year televising the event.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports’ Roland-Garros coverage:



Date Time (ET) Round Platform Thurs., June 6 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Thurs., June 6 11 a.m. Women’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Fri., June 7 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE) Peacock Fri., June 7 11 a.m. Men’s Semifinals (LIVE ET) NBC Sat., June 8 9 a.m. Women’s Final & Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock Sun., June 9 9 a.m. Men’s Final (LIVE) NBC, Peacock

–NBC SPORTS–