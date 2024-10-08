 Skip navigation
USA TRACK & FIELD AND NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCE 2025 NATIONAL BROADCASTING AND STREAMING SCHEDULE

Published October 8, 2024 12:16 PM

Indianapolis, IN — USA Track & Field (USATF) is excited to announce the official 2025 television broadcast and streaming schedule, featuring comprehensive coverage of the nation’s most prestigious track and field events. Fans can look forward to watching their favorite athletes compete at the highest levels, with broadcasts airing on NBC and simulstreaming on Peacock.

The 2025 season will kick off with the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in February, bringing thrilling action from the country’s top indoor athletes leading to the USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, NY. From there, the outdoor season will hit its stride with major highlights including the USATF Outdoor Championships leading into the prestigious 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

2025 USATF Broadcast and Streaming Schedule (all times Eastern)

2/2New Balance Indoor Grand PrixBoston, MANBC and Peacock4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
2/8Millrose GamesNew York, NYNBC and Peacock4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
2/23USATF Indoor ChampionshipsStaten Island, NYNBC and Peacock1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
6/8USATF LA Grand PrixLos Angeles, CANBC and Peacock4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
6/29USATF NYC Grand PrixNew York, NYNBC and Peacock1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
7/5Prefontaine ClassicEugene, ORNBC and Peacock4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
8/2 – 8/3USATF Outdoor Championships (Saturday & Sunday)Eugene, ORNBC and Peacock4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“USA Track & Field is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of track and field events, bringing the excitement of our sport to homes across the country,” said Max Siegel, CEO of USATF. “We look forward to another season of thrilling performances as we celebrate the incredible talents of our athletes.”