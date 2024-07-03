 Skip navigation
VALARIE ALLMAN, MONDO DUPLANTIS, AND FAITH KIPYEGON HEADLINE OLYMPIANS COMPETING AT PARIS DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET LIVE ON PEACOCK AND CNBC THIS SUNDAY

Published July 3, 2024 09:58 AM

Live Coverage Begins this Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC

Kipyegon Returns to Paris Diamond League Meet after Breaking 5,000m World Record There Last Year

Peacock to Stream All 15 Diamond League Meets Live This Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 3, 2024 – Olympic gold medalists Valarie Allman, Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) and Faith Kipyegon (Kenya) headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Paris Diamond League meet from Stade Sébastien-Charléty in Paris, France, home of this summer’s Olympic Games, this Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC.

Kipyegon is coming off a historic 2023 season that saw the two-time Olympic 1500m gold medalist become the first woman to win both the 1500m and 5,000m at an outdoor World Championship. Additionally, she set the 1500m and 5,000m world records in a one-week span in June 2023, with the latter taking place at the Paris Diamond League meet. 2023 10,000m world champion Gudaf Tsegay has since then broken Kipyegon’s 5,000m world record; the two stars could very well face off at the Paris Olympics later this summer.

Duplantis, the reigning Olympic pole vault gold medalist and four-time world champion, is also expected to compete this weekend. Like Kipyegon, Duplantis is coming off a dominant 2023 season that saw him win the world title, Diamond League title, and re-break his own world record. The phenom could become the first man since Bob Richards in 1952 and 1956 to win multiple Olympic pole vault gold medals in Paris this summer.

Tokyo Olympic discus gold medalist and member of Team USA Valarie Allman, who just qualified for her second Olympics, Tokyo Olympic 400m hurdles bronze medalist Alison dos Santos (Brazil), steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya), and Tokyo Olympic hammer throw gold medalist Wojciech Nowicki (Poland) are also expected to compete.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon and 2012 London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee.

NBC Sports will present more than 60 hours of exclusive live coverage of the Diamond League this season across NBC, Peacock, and CNBC, including 30+ hours of live coverage streaming on Peacock. All 15 meets will be presented live on Peacock. The Prefontaine Classic will also be broadcast live on NBC, and each of the other stops will air on CNBC either live or as an encore.

How To Watch – Sunday, July 7 (all times ET)

· TV – CNBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Day
Peacock/CNBC
Sun., July 7
10 a.m.-Noon (LIVE)

2024 NBC SPORTS DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Day
Location
Time (ET)
Platform
Sun., July 7
Paris
10 a.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Fri., July 12
Monaco
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., July 13
Monaco
3 p.m.
CNBC*
Sat., July 20
London
9 a.m.
Peacock, CNBC
Thurs., Aug. 22
Lausanne
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Aug. 25
Silesia
10 a.m.
Peacock

Lausanne
Noon
CNBC*

Silesia
2 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Aug. 30
Rome
3 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Aug. 31
Rome
7 p.m.
CNBC*
Thurs., Sept. 5
Zurich
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 7
Zurich
7:30 p.m.
CNBC*
Fri., Sept. 13
Brussels (Diamond League Final)
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sat., Sept. 14
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

Brussels
2 p.m.
Peacock
Sun., Sept. 15
Brussels
1 p.m.
CNBC*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--