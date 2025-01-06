VIKINGS-LIONS IN NFL #GAME272 POSTS LARGEST AUDIENCE FOR SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SEASON FINALE SINCE 2012, AVERAGING 28.5 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC & PEACOCK

Minnesota-Detroit is Third-Most Watched Regular Season Primetime Game in History of NBC SNF Package

Viewership Tops Last Year’s Week 18 NBC SNF Game by 24%

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 6, 2025 – Last night’s Minnesota Vikings-Detroit Lions matchup in NFL #Game272 – the final game of the 2024 NFL regular season, with the NFC North title and home-field advantage at stake – was the most-watched NBC Sunday Night Football season finale since 2012 , with an average of 28.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms, based on official live plus same day data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Vikings-Lions (28.5 million viewers) is third-most watched game in the history of the NBC SNF package (since 2006) , trailing only Washington’s win over Dallas for the NFC East title in the 2012 season finale (30.3 million viewers, 12/29/12), and Kansas City’s 27-20 win over Baltimore in the down-to-the-wire 2024 NFL Kickoff Game (29.2 million viewers, 9/5/24).

“It’s been rewarding to work in concert with the league to make #Game272 one of the cornerstones of the NFL schedule,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “And the game’s significance has never been more evident than last night when the nation gathered in primetime to watch one of the most consequential NFL season finales ever. With a blockbuster audience, this game – the first-ever regular season matchup between 14-win teams – was the perfect setting to announce the six NFL Playoff matchups and launch excitement for Wild Card weekend.”

Vikings-Lions topped viewership for last year’s Week 18 SNF game by 24% (23.0 million for Bills-Dolphins matchup for AFC East title) and is expected to the be the most watched primetime show since the NFL Kickoff Game on NBC.

NBC Sports’ audience peaked at approximately 31 million viewers in the second quarter (9:30-9:45 p.m. ET).

