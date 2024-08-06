WOMEN’S OLYMPIC GOLF TOURNAMENT, PGA TOUR WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP AND U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR HEADLINE GOLF CHANNEL’S COVERAGE THIS WEEK

Women’s Olympic Golf Tournament at Le Golf National in Paris Featuring Americans Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu Begins Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock – Golf Central Follows at Noon ET

PGA TOUR Wyndham Championship – Final Event of Regular Season – Begins Thursday at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

U.S. Women’s Amateur From Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., Begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA TOUR Champions Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash., Airs 6 p.m. ET Friday-Sunday on GOLF Channel and Peacock

New Episodes of the GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 6, 2024 – Reigning Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and Lilia Vu headline the American contingent competing in the women’s Olympic golf tournament at Le Golf National in Paris, beginning Wednesday at 3 a.m. ET, headlining this week’s golf coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Additionally, the PGA TOUR closes out the regular season with the Wyndham Championship, the top women’s amateur golfers in the world compete in the 124th U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills in Tulsa, and the PGA TOUR Champions season continues in the Pacific Northwest at the Boeing Classic.

PARIS OLYMPICS – WOMEN’S OLYMPIC GOLF TOURNAMENT

Nelly Korda is defending Olympic gold medalist, following a one-stroke victory over Japan’s Mone Inami at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Inbee Park won the gold medal in 2016 in Rio. Lydia Ko has won medals in each of the last two Olympics, earning silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo

Live coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET Wednesday-Saturday on GOLF Channel and Peacock, followed by Golf Central studio coverage anchored by Amy Rogers alongside Brandel Chamblee and Paige Mackenzie.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Sands / Grant Boone / Tom Abbott

: / Analyst : Morgan Pressel / Mel Reid

: On-Course : John Wood / Karen Stupples

: Reporter: Rex Hoggard

How To Watch – Wednesday, August 7 – Saturday, August 10 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Wednesday 3 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thursday 3 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday 3 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saturday 3 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Nelly Korda

· Rose Zhang

· Lilia Vu

· Lydia Ko

· Brooke Henderson

· Hannah Green

· Minjee Lee

· Jin Young Ko

PGA TOUR: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., marks the final event of the 2024 regular season on the PGA TOUR, which means it’s the final opportunity for players to crack the top 70 and advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. Victor Perez currently sits at No. 70 in the Playoffs eligibility list, while Davis Riley is No. 71 and Andrew Putnam is No. 72. Forty of the top 70 are scheduled to compete. The Wyndham Championship is one of the oldest events on the PGA TOUR and began in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, which was won by Sam Snead.

Live coverage on GOLF Channel and Peacock begins at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday-Friday and 1 p.m. ET on Saturday-Sunday.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Frank Nobilo

: Holes : Tripp Isenhour

: On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

How To Watch – Thursday, August 8 – Sunday, August 11 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 1-3 p.m. Sunday 1-3 p.m.

Notable Players This Week

· Jordan Spieth

· Justin Rose

· Billy Horschel

· Brian Harman

· Shane Lowry

· Keegan Bradley

USGA: U.S. WOMEN’S AMATEUR

After two rounds of stroke play at the start of the week, the field is cut to 64 players for the beginning of match play in the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills on Wednesday. This marks the second time that Southern Hills is hosting the event. NBC Sports’ broadcast team includes two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kay Cockerill.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play : Steve Burkowski

: Analyst : Kay Cockerill

: Kay Cockerill Holes : Jim Gallagher Jr.

: On-Course: Emilia Migliaccio / Julia Johnson

How To Watch – Wednesday, August 7 – Sunday, August 11 (all times ET)

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Wednesday 3-6 p.m. Thursday 3-6 p.m. Friday 3-6 p.m. Saturday 3-6 p.m. Sunday 3-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: BOEING CLASSIC

The tournament began in 2006 and has been played at Snoqualmie Ridge since its inception. Stephen Ames tied the tournament’s 54-hole scoring record in 2023 at 19-under 197 and set the tournament record with his seven-stroke margin of victory.

How To Watch – Friday, August 9 – Sunday, August 11

· TV – GOLF Channel

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Friday 6-8 p.m. Saturday 6-8 p.m. Sunday 6-8 p.m.

GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX & LAV

NBC Sports’ GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and hottest topics in the sport.

Throughout the year, Rex and Lav will break down the game’s biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way – and with two episodes a week, there won’t be any news missed.

Click here to listen to the latest episode on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

