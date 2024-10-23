 Skip navigation
WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ HEADLINES NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2024 SKATE CANADA THIS WEEKEND ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published October 23, 2024 04:13 PM

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Sunday Coverage at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock Features 2024 Skate America Men’s Singles Champion Ilia Malinin in the Men’s Free

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 23, 2024 – Reigning World and U.S. men’s singles champion Ilia Malinin headlines NBC Sports’ coverage of 2024 Skate Canada this weekend, starting Friday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. ET live on Peacock from Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Canada.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. A complete schedule of this week’s events is below.

Three reigning world champions will be in action this weekend, including Malinin, who won last week’s 2024 Skate America men’s singles title. Malinin set the world record for highest free skate score at the 2024 World Championships in March and became the first athlete to land a quad Axel in a short program at the 2023 Grand Prix Final. 2022 Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto of Japan headlines the women’s event, while 2022 World bronze medalist Alysa Liu makes her return to the Grand Prix Series. Liu, a two-time U.S. champion and Beijing Olympian, retired in April 2022 before announcing her comeback to competitive figure skating last spring.

For Sunday’s coverage live on NBC and simulstreamed on Peacock, Terry Gannon handles play-by-play, joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir.

2024 Skate Canada LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

DateDisciplineTime (ET)Platform(s)
Fri., Oct. 25Pairs Short5 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Short6:20 p.m.Peacock
Sat., Oct. 26Rhythm DanceNoonPeacock
Men’s Short2 p.m.Peacock
Pairs Free4:30 p.m.Peacock
Women’s Free6 p.m.Peacock
Sun., Oct. 27Men’s Free10:30 a.m.Peacock
Men’s FreeNoonNBC, Peacock
Free Dance12:30 p.m.Peacock

--NBC SPORTS--