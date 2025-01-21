WORLD CHAMPION ILIA MALININ IN 2025 PREVAGEN U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS, ICONIC HAHNENKAMM RACES, AND 2024 WORLD ALLROUND SPEED SKATING CHAMPION JORDAN STOLZ HEADLINE WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK

Live Coverage of U.S. Figure Skating Championships Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network is Headlined by Women’s Free Final in Primetime on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Every Skater in Every Discipline of U.S. Championships Will Stream Live on Peacock

Live Coverage of World-Famous Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbuehel, Austria, Begin Friday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Rising U.S. Star Jordan Stolz Expected to Compete in ISU World Cup Speed Skating Event in Calgary, Beginning Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026 Available to Stream on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 21, 2025 – Figure skating, speed skating, and the world’s most treacherous downhill highlight NBC Sports’ live coverage of winter sports this week across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. World champion U.S. prodigies Ilia Malinin and Jordan Stolz headline the Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships and ISU World Cup Speed Skating event from Calgary, respectively, while the prestigious Hahnenkamm races from Kitzbuehel, Austria, bolster a fantastic week of winter sports action across NBC Sports.

U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships this week from INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan., across Peacock, NBC, and USA Network, headlined by the women’s free final in primetime on Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins today at 11:20 a.m. ET with the junior pairs’ Short live on Peacock. NBC will present live coverage windows on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while USA Network will present live coverage windows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Coverage of every skater in every discipline will stream live on Peacock throughout the duration of the championship event.

Ilia Malinin, the reigning world champion and first and only skater to have successfully performed a quadruple Axel in competition, looks to defend his 2023 and 2024 national titles while ice dance duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who won gold in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic team event, look to win their fourth straight and sixth overall national championship.

Other notable skaters expected to compete in singles this week include defending national champion Amber Glenn, 2019 and 2020 national champion Alysa Liu, and 2018 and 2021 national champion Bradie Tennell. Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea headline the pairs’ event after winning last year’s national title.

On the NBC and USA Network windows, Terry Gannon will handle play-by-play alongside 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski, three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir, and 2022 Beijing Olympic gold medalist in ice dance Gabriella Papadakis as analysts. Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer Andrea Joyce and 2016 national champion Adam Rippon will serve as reporters.

HAHNENKAMM

Later this week, Peacock will present live coverage of the prestigious Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbüehel on Jan. 24-26. One of the oldest ski races in the world, the Hahnenkamm is also one of the most challenging. Home to the world-famous Streif course, the downhill includes a nearly 3,000-foot drop and sees skiers regularly top speeds of over 90 miles per hour. Daron Rahlves is the only American to ever win the Hahnenkamm World Cup downhill (2003).

The U.S. men will attempt to break a 22-year U.S. victory drought in the men’s downhill this Saturday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock, with an encore presentation on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. team is expected to be led by 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle along with fellow Winter Olympians River Radamus, Bryce Bennett and Jared Goldberg.

Steve Schlanger (play-by-play), 1998 Nagano Olympic super-G gold medalist Picabo Street (analyst), and former U.S. Ski Team member Steve Porino (analyst) will call the action in Kitzbüehel this weekend.

ISU WORLD CUP SPEED SKATING

Live coverage of all three days of the 2025 ISU World Cup Speed Skating from Calgary, Canada, beginning with the first day of action on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. ET, will be presented exclusively on Peacock. Stolz, who is expected to compete this weekend, is coming off eight wins on the World Cup circuit already this season and won all four races he skated last weekend at the US Speedskating Winter World Cup Qualifier.

Additionally, the dual mogul finals from Waterville Valley, N.H., will be presented on CNBC and Peacock at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 26. A Freestyle World Cup event, it will take place on Lower Bobby’s Run, a double-black diamond run spanning 246 meters long with a pitch of 28 degrees. 1994 U.S. Olympic freestyle skier Trace Worthington, two-time Olympic moguls medalist Hannah Kearney, and reporter Tina Dixon will be on the call for Sunday’s action in Waterville Valley.

The debut episode of Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, NBC Sports’ monthly program that immerses viewers in the world of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for the next Winter Games, is currently available to stream on Peacock. The premiere installment features the comeback of three-time Olympic medalist alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, two-time Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s recovery from injury, and an interview with three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White. For more information, click here.

For the full week’s schedule of NBC Sports’ winter sports coverage, see the charts below.

2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Tues., Jan. 21

Junior Pair’s Short

11:20 a.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: W Practice

1:05 p.m.

Peacock



Junior Men’s Short

3:40 p.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: Pairs Practice

6:20 p.m.

Peacock

Junior Rhythm Dance

10:10 p.m.

Peacock

Wed., Jan. 22

Junior Women’s Short

8:45 a.m.

Peacock

Junior Men’s Free

11:30 a.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: Ice Dance Practice

3 p.m.

Peacock



Junior Pairs’ Free

6:30 p.m.

Peacock



Junior Free Dance

9:22 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Jan. 23

Rinkside: M Practice

11 a.m.

Peacock



Junior Women’s Free

11:17 a.m.

Peacock



Rinkside: Dance

1:30 p.m.

Peacock



M Practice Cam

4 p.m.

Peacock

Pairs’ Short

6:05 p.m.

Peacock



Dance Practice Cam

6:30 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Short

7 p.m.

USA Network



Women’s Short

8:20 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short

9 p.m.

USA Network

Fri., Jan. 24

Rinkside: M Championship

11 a.m.

Peacock



Rhythm Dance

5:12 p.m.

Peacock



Rhythm Dance

6 p.m.

USA Network



Women’s Free

7:47 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Free

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

Men’s Short

10: 58 a.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

12:50 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Short/Free Dance

2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Men’s Short

2:36 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

7:35 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Free

8 p.m.

USA Network

Sun., Jan. 26

Men’s Free

2:45 p.m.

Peacock



Men’s Free

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 2

Exhibition Gala*

Noon

NBC, Peacock



*Encore presentation

NBC Sports’ Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing, and Speed Skating Coverage Schedule, Jan. 24-26

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform

Fri., Jan. 24

Men’s Super-G (Kitzbuehel)

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Day 1

7 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 25

Men’s Downhill (Kitzbuehel)

5:30 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Downhill (Kitzbuehel)

12:30 p.m.*

NBC



ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Day 2

4 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Jan. 26

Men’s Slalom (Run 1) (Kitzbuehel)

4:15 a.m.

Peacock



Men’s Slalom (Run 2) (Kitzbuehel)

7:30 a.m.

Peacock



Dual Mogul Finals (Waterville Valley)

3 p.m.*

CNBC, Peacock



ISU World Cup Speed Skating – Day 3

4 p.m.

Peacock



*Delayed coverage

