YUKA SASO WINS 79TH U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PRESENTED BY ALLY ON NBC AND PEACOCK

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 2, 2024 – NBC Sports presented final round coverage of the 79th U.S. Women’s Open Championship Presented by Ally from Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pa., on NBC and Peacock, including on-site pre- and post-round coverage on Live From the U.S. Women’s Open on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Yuka Saso (-4) shot a final round 68 to defeat Hinako Shibuno (-1) by three shots to claim her second career U.S. Women’s Open championship, following her victory at Olympic Club in 2021.

U.S. Women’s Open – Final Leaderboard

Player Total Yuka Saso -4 Hinako Shibuno -1 Andrea Lee E Ally Ewing E

ON YUKA SASO (-4, Champion)

Morgan Pressel on Saso’s chip on 18: “Absolute nerves of steel chipping off of that tough lie. That is the shot that wins a U.S. Open. That was just textbook right there.”

Brandel Chamblee on Saso: “It was one of the most impressive performances on the back nine that I have seen in a U.S. Open.”

Pressel: “Everyone is feeling the nerves, everyone is feeling the tension, and she has risen to the occasion on this back nine.”

Dan Hicks on Saso’s win: “The Philippines and Japan can now claim a U.S. Open champion.”

Pressel on Saso: “It’s really quite impressive how she was able to straighten out her ball striking. Yesterday we saw her getting up and down from all over Lancaster Country Club. Today, she’s five shots better in strokes gained approach.”

Pressel: “Putting wins major championships and it sure did for Yuka Saso this week.”

ON ANDREA LEE (E, T-3rd)

Pressel on Andrea Lee: “She’s been fighting her swing all day today. The tee shot on No. 4, the tee shot at No. 6 that nearly went into the penalty area.”

Pressel on Lee: “She can hold her head high. You learn how your body reacts under the pressure. She definitely lost her golf swing a little out there and she can reflect on that.”

ON MINJEE LEE (+3, T-9th)

Morgan Pressel on Minjee Lee’s missed putt to save par on 10: “That was a sloppy three-putt there and just pure nerves. That is the biggest difference I’ve seen from when she won at Pine Needles, that three-to-eight-foot range she made everything.”

Pressel on Lee: “You had to be spot on with every part of your game and Lee just did not have that, especially today. She hit just two fairways and really had to fight it the whole way around.”

