Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

It’s a prove-it game at Selhurst Park when ninth-place Crystal Palace hosts tenth-place Fulham on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

Both teams will be pleased to be top half at this stage of the season but have plans to stay there.

With matching 2-1-2 records and a difference of just one goal separating them on the table, both Roy Hodgson’s Eagles and Marco Silva’s Cottagers are anxious to prove they’re above the relegation fight and aiming for much more this season.

And both sides see Big Six sides next on their fixture lists — half-powered ones in Manchester United and Chelsea, but Big Six sides nonetheless — so a loss could see either slipping down the table.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link, time