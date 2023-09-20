Crystal Palace vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Can Tim Ream and Fulham post back-to-back clean sheets against in-form Odsonne Edouard and Palace at Selhurst Park?
It’s a prove-it game at Selhurst Park when ninth-place Crystal Palace hosts tenth-place Fulham on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).
Both teams will be pleased to be top half at this stage of the season but have plans to stay there.
With matching 2-1-2 records and a difference of just one goal separating them on the table, both Roy Hodgson’s Eagles and Marco Silva’s Cottagers are anxious to prove they’re above the relegation fight and aiming for much more this season.
And both sides see Big Six sides next on their fixture lists — half-powered ones in Manchester United and Chelsea, but Big Six sides nonetheless — so a loss could see either slipping down the table.
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Fulham live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 23)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch on Peacock Premium
Jordan Ayew (dead leg) and Marc Guehi (undisclosed) could come back for Roy Hodgson but Michael Olise’s suffered a setback and joins Matheus Franca and Jefferson Lerma as key players out of the lineup. James Tomkins is unlikely to be available, either.
The numbers say Palace should be favored here, and not just because of home field measures. Palace is the much better shot-producer in open play, though it comes at the expense of allowing shots.
Odsonne Edouard has four goals and has shown himself a reasonable focus point for the attack, while Eberechi Eze’s 5/20 shot creating actions per 90 minutes is 15th in the Premier League, sandwiched between Bruno Fernandes and Martin Odegaard. Not bad.
Fulham has the worst expected goals against in the Premier League, having conceded 12.75 xGA this season, and its produced xG barely ranks better.
And the numbers are fairly consistent, including in the clean sheets against Everton and Luton Town. Shoutout to Bernd Leno.
The Cottagers won’t have Tosin Adarabioyo and Antonee Robinson, while Sasa Lukic could return to the fold.