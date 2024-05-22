 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Stanford vs. UCLA in Pac-12 final at NCAA women’s golf championships
nbc_oht_shoedealsandmarket_240418.jpg
Caitlin Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
ncaa_logo.png
Proposed $2.77 billion settlement clears first step of NCAA approval with no change to finance plan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
nbc_golf_gc_uclaintvandreax_240521.jpg
Inside UCLA’s match play win vs. Oregon
nbc_golf_ncaamatchplaysemis_240521.jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Match Play Semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Stanford vs. UCLA in Pac-12 final at NCAA women’s golf championships
nbc_oht_shoedealsandmarket_240418.jpg
Caitlin Clark signs multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for signature basketball line
ncaa_logo.png
Proposed $2.77 billion settlement clears first step of NCAA approval with no change to finance plan

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
nbc_golf_gc_uclaintvandreax_240521.jpg
Inside UCLA’s match play win vs. Oregon
nbc_golf_ncaamatchplaysemis_240521.jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Match Play Semifinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stanford's Walker credits 'leadership' to success

May 21, 2024 10:36 PM
Stanford women's coach Anne Walker reflects on what stood out in her in the team's match play Semifinals win vs. USC that allows them to advance to the championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_prewomensfinalanalysis_240521.jpg
3:54
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_uclaintvandreax_240521.jpg
6:07
Inside UCLA’s match play win vs. Oregon
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenqualintvs_240520.jpg
2:13
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coachchadwellintv_240520.jpg
2:43
Cernousek’s NCAA break through a ‘deserving honor’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adelawinreaction_240520.jpg
3:03
Cernousek’s growth led to impressive NCAA title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_mizuhord3hl_240518.jpg
5:28
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_myrtlebeachclassichl_240512.jpg
1:33
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
2:13
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
2:48
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Now Playing
nbc_gc_roryintvandreax_240511.jpg
8:40
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
Now Playing