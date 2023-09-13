Tottenham vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Can Ange Postecoglou keep Tottenham unbeaten in the Premier League? Blades won’t blush at the challenge of upsetting Spurs at home.
Tottenham looks to keep its unbeaten Premier League start under Ange Postecoglou rolling with a win over Sheffield United in North London on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium).
Spurs have three wins and a draw so far, and another draw in cup play that turned into a penalties ouster at the hands of Fulham. And this is Tottenham’s last chance to warm up the pipes for a North London derby against a more-taxed Arsenal side on Sept. 24.
To stay unbeaten, Tottenham will have to overcome the test of a Blades side which hasn’t shown much fear this season, even with mixed results.
Sheffield United has just a single point from four Premier League games, but that came in the last outing — a 2-2 draw with Everton — and on the heels of pushing Manchester City to the wire in a 2-1 loss at Bramall Lane.
How to watch Tottenham vs Sheffield United live, stream link, time
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch online on Peacock Premium
Ange Postecoglou’s system may be the star of Spurs’ season, but the club’s marquee signing of the summer is the brightest spot on the pitch.
James Maddison leads the team in expected goals, shots on target, assists, created chances, accurate long balls per 90, expected assists, and expected goals. Not terrible.
Pape Sarr and Guglielmo Vicario are also starring in Ange-Ball, which has not had the benefit of Rodrigo Betancur and may not have Cristian Romero for this one. Bryan Gil, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso, and Alfie Whiteman are out.
Blades have had a number of injuries early this season, and only two could return for this weekend; John Egan and Yasser Larouci look to return from knee and lower back ailments, respectively.
Daniel Jebbison, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, John Fleck, Ben Osborn, and Max Lowe will all be unavailable.
A familiar face has been standing out for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, one whose been with the Blades since the 2018-19 Championship season. Oliver Norwood has 57 caps for Northern Ireland and 227 appearances for United, but his import now may be more significant than ever.