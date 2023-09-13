Tottenham vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham looks to keep its unbeaten Premier League start under Ange Postecoglou rolling with a win over Sheffield United in North London on Saturday ( Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium ).

Spurs have three wins and a draw so far, and another draw in cup play that turned into a penalties ouster at the hands of Fulham. And this is Tottenham’s last chance to warm up the pipes for a North London derby against a more-taxed Arsenal side on Sept. 24.

To stay unbeaten, Tottenham will have to overcome the test of a Blades side which hasn’t shown much fear this season, even with mixed results.

Sheffield United has just a single point from four Premier League games, but that came in the last outing — a 2-2 draw with Everton — and on the heels of pushing Manchester City to the wire in a 2-1 loss at Bramall Lane.

How to watch Tottenham vs Sheffield United live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)

TV channel: Peacock Premium