Watch Now
Gakpo taps Liverpool 2-1 in front of Aston Villa
Liverpool retake the lead thanks to Cody Gakpo's follow-up effort from close range to give the Reds a 2-1 advantage over Aston Villa in the first half at Villa Park.
Up Next
Duran’s brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
Duran's brace puts Villa level at 3-3 v. Liverpool
An awkward deflection off Jhon Duran finds its way into the back of the net to bring Aston Villa level at 3-3 against Liverpool at Villa Park.
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Duran pulls one back for Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Jhon Duran's powerful strike finds the back of the net to give Aston Villa a lifeline against Liverpool late in the second half at Villa Park.
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa
Quansah heads Liverpool 3-1 in front of Villa
Aston Villa face an even steeper hill to climb after Jarell Quansah's towering header finds the back of the net to give Liverpool a 3-1 in the second half at Villa Park.
Tielemans drills Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Tielemans drills Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
Aston Villa respond quickly as Youri Tielemans rockets his effort into the back of the net to put Villa back on level terms against Liverpool at Villa Park.
Martinez’s howler gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
Martinez's howler gives Liverpool lead v. Villa
Harvey Elliot's cross takes a deflection and lands in the arms of Emiliano Martinez, but the Aston Villa goalkeeper spills the ball into his own net to give Liverpool an early 1-0 lead at Villa Park.
Lowe Down: Premier League title race predictions
Lowe Down: Premier League title race predictions
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 37, including her thoughts on the title race, player and manager of the season contenders, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
PL Update: Arsenal handle business v. Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard look back on Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford to stay within reach of Manchester City in the title race.
Manchester United ‘settled’ in loss to Arsenal
Manchester United 'settled' in loss to Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's performance in a loss against Arsenal, and discuss the club's outlook under Erik ten Hag.
Ten Hag has ‘no doubt’ about Man United’s spirit
Ten Hag has 'no doubt' about Man United's spirit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag grades his team's performance in their 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford in Matchweek 37.
Man United’s ‘lack of quality’ evident v. Arsenal
Man United's 'lack of quality' evident v. Arsenal
The Sky Sports crew dissects Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford in Matchweke 37.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘defended so well’ v. Man United
Arteta: Arsenal 'defended so well' v. Man United
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises his side's performance and discipline in their performance against Manchester United to keep pace with Manchester City in the title race.