10 players to watch late in the summer transfer window

Which players could be on the move to and from the Premier League in the final days of the summer transfer window?

There is expected to be a flurry of late deals (mostly involving Chelsea) as the summer transfer window closes at 6pm ET on Friday, August 30 for Premier League clubs.

Below we pick 10 players to keep a close eye on as they’re expected to seal moves in the final hours.

Jadon Sancho

After a brilliant second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund, there was hope Sancho could break into the starting lineup at United and he played well during most of preseason in a variety of positions. But after not being in the squad for either of United’s first two games of the Premier League season, Erik ten Hag appears to be willing to let Sancho leave despite the duo settling their differences over the summer. The trio of Juventus, PSG and Chelsea are reportedly interested and United are said to want a permanent deal over another loan. Chelsea would be intriguing for Sancho, as it’s suggested Raheem Sterling could move to United in a potential swap deal. On paper, Chelsea suit Sancho’s style of play better and United’s counter-attacking is better for Sterling. Whether or not Sancho goes to Chelsea, it’s pretty clear he will not be at United beyond Friday’s deadline.

Raheem Sterling

The situation regarding Sterling at Chelsea has deteriorated rapidly as he’s had his squad number taken away and is free to leave. But Sterling’s long-term contract and huge wages will be an issue and it doesn’t seem like many top six clubs have an opening for him, while there’s no chance he returns to former clubs Liverpool and Man City. Arsenal could have been an option but wages might be an issue, while Tottenham are set in attack. Man United now seems like his best option given a potential swap deal for Sancho. At the age of 29, Sterling needs to make the correct decision to get his career back on track as the chaos at Chelsea since he arrived in the summer of 2022 has derailed his England career and he’s become an afterthought despite being so crucial in City’s success for almost a decade. Even at times last season he was one of Chelsea’s most dangerous players and he played well during preseason and nobody really predicted he would be so out of favor under Enzo Maresca.

Marc Guehi

This has become a bit of a saga now, but it seems likely that Guehi ends up at Newcastle before the deadline. The Magpies have reportedly had multiple bids turned down by Crystal Palace for the England international who was sensational at center back during EURO 2024. Guehi heading to Newcastle is a great fit for all concerned and now he’s made it pretty clear he’s eager to take the next step in his career, Palace are simply holding on for the best price they can get. Given Newcastle’s defensive injuries and the age of some of their center backs, Guehi will be first-choice and he and Sven Botman will build a great partnership in the years to come.

Manuel Ugarte

The PSG and Uruguay midfielder is much-needed at United and his destructive capabilities combined with poise on the ball make him the perfect long-term replacement for Casemiro. Ugarte alongside Kobbie Mainoo in midfield will give United such a solid unit in front of their back four and the only thing holding this deal up is United moving on the likes of Sancho and Scott McTominay to keep finances in line. Ugarte reportedly wants the move and hasn’t featured for PSG so far this season as he hopes to complete his move to Old Trafford before the deadline.

Scott McTominay

A bid from Napoli has come in, with Fulham also chasing McTominay for most of the summer, and the Scotland international looks to be one of the only players United can get decent money for this summer as they aim to reinvest. McTominay, 27, is obviously reluctant to leave his boyhood club but if Ugarte comes in, he is going to be well down the pecking order and his style of play doesn’t suit Erik ten Hag’s vision for United. No matter how many late goals he scores off the bench after powerful, perfectly-timed runs from midfield, as long as ETH is at United it seems like the United academy graduate won’t be a key player. McTominay playing for Conte at Napoli seems like a very good fit and an interesting next step in his career.

Victor Osimhen

One of the reasons Napoli look like they will have some money to splash on McTominay, and likely Romelu Lukaku and Billy Gilmour, is because Nigerian striker Osimhen finally looks like he is about to move on. That’s right, after seemingly being linked with a Premier League for 72 transfer windows in a row, Osimhen is set to leave the Italian giants. Bids from Saudi Arabia have come in but the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Osimhen and there could be quite a decent deal to be done late in the window as Napoli get more desperate. Osimhen, 25, would be a phenomenal signing for either of Chelsea or Arsenal and the former will probably be the more likely to sign him because, well, they’re Chelsea, and due to the fact that Arsenal have solved their center forward situation by sticking Kai Havertz up top. With Lukaku potentially heading to Napoli as Osimhen’s replacement, Chelsea seems possible.

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal have been receiving a lot of interest in Ramsdale and after being replaced as the starter by David Raya last season, his time to move on is now. Ramsdale, 26, is a fine goalkeeper and the likes of Wolves, Southampton and Bournemouth have been chasing him all summer but Saints and Bournemouth have gone elsewhere. It now seems like Wolves is the most-likely destination for Ramsdale but complicating the deal is that Arsenal want a permanent transfer while most teams are only willing to do a loan deal.

Kieran Trippier

An unexpected transfer here, as Trippier seems likely to leave Newcastle on loan. The 33-year-old has not only been replaced as Newcastle’s captain but he’s also lost his starting spot to Tino Livramento. He came on as a sub at Bournemouth on Sunday but Eddie Howe had a quiet word with Trippier on the pitch afterwards and all signs are pointing towards an exit. Where could he go? Well, Everton on loan has been touted as a possible destination but given their financial situation it seems like a tough deal to do and perhaps the only way he will head to Goodison is if Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads the other way. If a move to Everton doesn’t happen there will be no shortage of options and a loan move to a team chasing Europe seems likely. Watch this space.

Eddie Nketiah

It seems likely that Nketiah will now sign for Crystal Palace after being close to signing for both Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest this summer. It is time for Nketiah to move on from Arsenal. He has never let them down but the academy product, much like Emile Smith Rowe who moved to Fulham this summer, just isn’t going to play enough minutes and Arsenal have Havertz as their main man up top. Nketiah to Palace makes a lot of sense and their style of play means he should get plenty of chances centrally with Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton threading through balls for him to run on to. This firmly falls into “a transfer that works for everyone” category.

Ivan Toney

He hasn’t featured for Brentford this season and with his contract running out next summer, the Bees are trying to cash in on Toney. It seems likely he’s heading to Saudi Arabia but should we rule out a late move from a Premier League giant for his services? With Chelsea and Arsenal both reportedly looking for a striker, surely they could do a lot worse than get Toney at a discount price? Then again, he will be on a free transfer next summer. Brentford will get nowhere near the transfer fee Toney is actually worth and it would be great to see a finisher of his quality stay in the Premier League.