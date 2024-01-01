AFC Asian Cup schedule, how to watch, scores
The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will take place this January and February, a little later than usual and still bearing the year 2023 despite, you know, taking place in 2024.
That’s because reigning champion Qatar is hosting this tournament and it’s pretty hot there in the summer. So it’s been moved to winter, where the Qataris will hope to repeat after claiming their first ever Asian Cup when UAE hosted in 2019.
They’ll have to deal with some major powers with big-name stars, as Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Australia are all top-25 teams in FIFA’s Rankings.
[ MORE: Premier League players at the AFC Asian Cup ]
Japan, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea are the most accomplished teams in the tournament’s history. The Saudis and South Korea have been to a joint-best six finals, while Japan’s won the most times with four crowns out of five finals. Iran joins the Saudis with the second-most titles having won thrice.
Israel won back in 1964 before it joined UEFA, while Australia, Iraq, and Qatar have all won Asian Cups. China, UAE, India, and Myanmar have all made finals but came up one win short of the trophy.
Below you’ll find all the dates, scores, and more as the Asian Cup hits Qatar.
AFC Asian Cup schedule, how to watch live, scores
Dates: January 12 to February 10
How to watch in USA: Paramount+, FuboTV
Where: Nine stadiums in Qatar — Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, and four stadia in Al Rayyan: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium.
Group stage schedule
All kick offs in ET
Group A
January 12, 11am : Qatar vs Lebanon — Lusail Stadium, Lusail
January 13, 9:30am : China vs Tajikistan — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 17, 6:30am: Lebanon vs China — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 17, 9:30am: Tajikistan vs Qatar — Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
January 22, 10am: Qatar vs China — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 22, 10am: Tajikistan vs Lebanon — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
Group B
January 13, 6:30am: Australia vs India — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 13, 12:30pm: Uzbekistan vs Syria — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 18, 6:30am: Syria vs Australia — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 18, 9:30am: India vs Uzbekistan — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 23, 6:30am: Australia vs Uzbekistan — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 23, 6:30am: Syria vs India — Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Group C
January 14, 9:30am: UAE vs Hong Kong — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 14, 12:30pm: Iran vs Palestine — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 18, 12:30pm: Palestine vs UAE — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 19, 12:30pm: Hong Kong vs Iran — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 23, 10am: Iran vs UAE — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 23, 10am: Hong Kong vs Palestine — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
Group D
January 14, 6:30am: Japan vs Vietnam — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 15, 9:30am: Indonesia vs Iraq — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 19, 6:30am: Iraq vs Japan — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 19, 9:30am: Vietnam vs Indonesia — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 24, 6:30am: Japan vs Indonesia — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 24, 6:30am: Iraq vs Vietnam — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
Group E
January 15, 6:30am: South Korea vs Bahrain — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 15, 12:30pm: Malaysia vs Jordan — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 20, 6:30am: Jordan vs South Korea — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha
January 20, 9:30am: Bahrain vs Malaysia — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 25, 6:30am: South Korea vs Malaysia — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah
January 25, 6:30am: Jordan vs Bahrain — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Group F
January 16, 9:30am: Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 16, 12:30pm: Saudi Arabia vs Oman — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 21, 9:30am: Oman vs Thailand — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
January 21, 12:30pm: Kyrgysztan vs Saudi Arabia — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 25, 10am: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
January 25, 10am: Kyrgyzstan vs Oman — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha
Knockout round schedule
Round of 16
Match 37: January 28, 6:30am ET — Winner B vs 3rd place A/C/D — Al Rayyan
Match 38: January 28, 11am ET — Runner-up A vs Runner-up C — Al Rayyan
Match 39: January 29, 6:30am ET — Winner D vs 3rd place B/E/F — Al Rayyan
Match 40: January 29, 11am ET — Winner A vs 3rd place C/D/E — Al Khor
Match 41: January 30, 6:30am ET — Runner-up B vs Runner-up F — Al Wakrah
Match 42: January 30, 11am ET — Winner F vs Runner-up E — Al Rayyan
Match 43: January 31, 6:30am ET — Winner E vs Runner-up D — Doha
Match 44: January 31, 11am ET — Winner C vs 3rd place A/B/F — Doha
Quarterfinal
Match 45: February 2, 6:30am ET — Winner of 38 vs Winner of 39 — Al Rayyan
Match 46: February 2, 10:30am ET — Winner of 37 vs Winner of 42 — Al Wakrah
Match 47: February 3, 6:30am ET — Winner of 44 vs Winner of 43 — Al Rayyan
Match 48: February 3, 10:30am ET — Winner of 40 vs Winner of 41 — Al Khor
Semifinal
Match 49: February 6, 10am ET — Winner of 45 vs Winner of 46 — Al Rayyan
Match 50: February 7, 10am ET — Winner of 47 vs Winner of 48 — Doha
Final
February 10, 10am ET — Winner of 49 vs Winner of 50 — Lusail