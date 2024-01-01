AFC Asian Cup schedule, how to watch, scores

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup will take place this January and February, a little later than usual and still bearing the year 2023 despite, you know, taking place in 2024.

That’s because reigning champion Qatar is hosting this tournament and it’s pretty hot there in the summer. So it’s been moved to winter, where the Qataris will hope to repeat after claiming their first ever Asian Cup when UAE hosted in 2019.

They’ll have to deal with some major powers with big-name stars, as Japan, South Korea, Iran, and Australia are all top-25 teams in FIFA’s Rankings.

Japan, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea are the most accomplished teams in the tournament’s history. The Saudis and South Korea have been to a joint-best six finals, while Japan’s won the most times with four crowns out of five finals. Iran joins the Saudis with the second-most titles having won thrice.

Israel won back in 1964 before it joined UEFA, while Australia, Iraq, and Qatar have all won Asian Cups. China, UAE, India, and Myanmar have all made finals but came up one win short of the trophy.

Below you’ll find all the dates, scores, and more as the Asian Cup hits Qatar.

AFC Asian Cup schedule, how to watch live, scores

Dates: January 12 to February 10

How to watch in USA: Paramount+, FuboTV

Where: Nine stadiums in Qatar — Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, and four stadia in Al Rayyan: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Education City Stadium, Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium.

Group stage schedule

All kick offs in ET

Group A

January 12, 11am : Qatar vs Lebanon — Lusail Stadium, Lusail

January 13, 9:30am : China vs Tajikistan — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

January 17, 6:30am: Lebanon vs China — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

January 17, 9:30am: Tajikistan vs Qatar — Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

January 22, 10am: Qatar vs China — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 22, 10am: Tajikistan vs Lebanon — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group B

January 13, 6:30am: Australia vs India — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 13, 12:30pm: Uzbekistan vs Syria — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 18, 6:30am: Syria vs Australia — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 18, 9:30am: India vs Uzbekistan — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 23, 6:30am: Australia vs Uzbekistan — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

January 23, 6:30am: Syria vs India — Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

Group C

January 14, 9:30am: UAE vs Hong Kong — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 14, 12:30pm: Iran vs Palestine — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 18, 12:30pm: Palestine vs UAE — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

January 19, 12:30pm: Hong Kong vs Iran — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 23, 10am: Iran vs UAE — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 23, 10am: Hong Kong vs Palestine — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Group D

January 14, 6:30am: Japan vs Vietnam — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

January 15, 9:30am: Indonesia vs Iraq — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 19, 6:30am: Iraq vs Japan — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 19, 9:30am: Vietnam vs Indonesia — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

January 24, 6:30am: Japan vs Indonesia — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

January 24, 6:30am: Iraq vs Vietnam — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group E

January 15, 6:30am: South Korea vs Bahrain — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 15, 12:30pm: Malaysia vs Jordan — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

January 20, 6:30am: Jordan vs South Korea — Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

January 20, 9:30am: Bahrain vs Malaysia — Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 25, 6:30am: South Korea vs Malaysia — Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

January 25, 6:30am: Jordan vs Bahrain — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Group F

January 16, 9:30am: Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

January 16, 12:30pm: Saudi Arabia vs Oman — Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 21, 9:30am: Oman vs Thailand — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

January 21, 12:30pm: Kyrgysztan vs Saudi Arabia — Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 25, 10am: Saudi Arabia vs Thailand — Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

January 25, 10am: Kyrgyzstan vs Oman — Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha

Knockout round schedule

Round of 16

Match 37: January 28, 6:30am ET — Winner B vs 3rd place A/C/D — Al Rayyan

Match 38: January 28, 11am ET — Runner-up A vs Runner-up C — Al Rayyan

Match 39: January 29, 6:30am ET — Winner D vs 3rd place B/E/F — Al Rayyan

Match 40: January 29, 11am ET — Winner A vs 3rd place C/D/E — Al Khor

Match 41: January 30, 6:30am ET — Runner-up B vs Runner-up F — Al Wakrah

Match 42: January 30, 11am ET — Winner F vs Runner-up E — Al Rayyan

Match 43: January 31, 6:30am ET — Winner E vs Runner-up D — Doha

Match 44: January 31, 11am ET — Winner C vs 3rd place A/B/F — Doha

Quarterfinal

Match 45: February 2, 6:30am ET — Winner of 38 vs Winner of 39 — Al Rayyan

Match 46: February 2, 10:30am ET — Winner of 37 vs Winner of 42 — Al Wakrah

Match 47: February 3, 6:30am ET — Winner of 44 vs Winner of 43 — Al Rayyan

Match 48: February 3, 10:30am ET — Winner of 40 vs Winner of 41 — Al Khor

Semifinal

Match 49: February 6, 10am ET — Winner of 45 vs Winner of 46 — Al Rayyan

Match 50: February 7, 10am ET — Winner of 47 vs Winner of 48 — Doha

Final

February 10, 10am ET — Winner of 49 vs Winner of 50 — Lusail