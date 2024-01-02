Seven Premier League players will be away from their clubs in January when the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finally takes the pitches of Qatar this January (Yes, in 2024).

The hot temperatures of summer meant a delayed tournament start, as the Asian Cup joins the Africa Cup of Nations in taking place during the club season.

[ MORE: AFC Asian Cup scores, schedule, tables ]

Two of the Premier League’s leading scorers take a step away from — and back in — the Golden Boot chase, as South Korea’s Heung-min Son and Hee-chan Hwang have combined for 22 goals this PL season.

Japan features the most PL players on a single roster, where Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma — currently injured — and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu are in the squad.

For a full list, head below.

Which Premier League players are at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

Group A

None

Group B

None

Group C

Iran: Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Group D

Japan: Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Indonesia: Justin Hubner (Wolves)

Group E

South Korea: Heung-min Son (Tottenham), Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves),

Group F

None