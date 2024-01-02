Which Premier League players are at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Which Premier League players are at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

  
Published January 2, 2024 11:20 AM

Seven Premier League players will be away from their clubs in January when the 2023 AFC Asian Cup finally takes the pitches of Qatar this January (Yes, in 2024).

The hot temperatures of summer meant a delayed tournament start, as the Asian Cup joins the Africa Cup of Nations in taking place during the club season.

[ MORE: AFC Asian Cup scores, schedule, tables ]

Two of the Premier League’s leading scorers take a step away from — and back in — the Golden Boot chase, as South Korea’s Heung-min Son and Hee-chan Hwang have combined for 22 goals this PL season.

Japan features the most PL players on a single roster, where Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma — currently injured — and Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu are in the squad.

For a full list, head below.

Which Premier League players are at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup?

Group A

None

Group B

None

Group C

Iran: Saman Ghoddos (Brentford)

Group D

Japan: Wataru Endo (Liverpool), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Indonesia: Justin Hubner (Wolves)

Group E

South Korea: Heung-min Son (Tottenham), Hee-chan Hwang (Wolves),

Group F

None