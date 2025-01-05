 Skip navigation
Antonee Robinson surprised with U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award by Tim Howard (video)

  
Published January 5, 2025 09:43 AM

Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson has been named 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, and he found out the same way America did — in an interview with U.S. Soccer legend Tim Howard on Premier League Mornings.

“I was wondering why I had some extra interview,” Robinson laughed. “That’s mental.”

“I don’t really know what to say to be honest — it’s an honor,” Robinson told Howard in an interview which aired Sunday during the Premier League Mornings broadcast prior to Fulham’s kickoff versus Ipswich Town. “To be rewarded for that, I can’t really describe it — it feels unreal.” Representing my country is an honor. It’s not something I do for the accolades. It’s always putting the team first, doing everything I can to make sure I try my best for the boys and to represent the country well. To be rewarded for that, I can’t really describe it — it feels unreal.”

Why did Antonee Robinson win USMNT player of the year?

He deserves it, but it’s a good question given the unbelievable season for USMNT megastar Christian Pulisic at both the national team level and for AC Milan.

In terms of his Premier League (and world) status, “Jedi” is regarded as one of the top left backs in the league.

His 120 PL appearances are the ninth-most by an American in England’s top-flight, and he should pass Jonathan Spector (124) for eighth fairly soon.

And Robinson’s 14 assists trail only Clint Dempsey’s 19 for the most by an American in the Premier League era. This season, only Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah have more PL assists than Robinson.

Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream were also nominated for the award, but it was a two-horse race between Robinson and Pulisic.

U.S. Soccer says that Robinson received 55% of a weighted vote, detailing the process by saying, “In addition to fan voting, votes for U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year are collected from National Team coaches, USMNT players who earned a cap in 2024, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, professional league head coaches and sporting directors, select media members and former players and administrators.”

Pulisic was the reigning winner, having claimed his fourth award last year.

VIDEO - Antonee Robinson surprised with U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award by Tim Howard
Robinson named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year
Tim Howard surprises Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson by informing him that he has been named the 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.