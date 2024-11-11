Are Chelsea in the title race? Gusto reveals key reason they could be

LONDON — Last season Chelsea would have been happy to draw at home against Arsenal. This season they’re not.

Something different, and potentially special, is brewing at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 against Arsenal on Sunday as Enzo Maresca’s side enter the November international break in third place in the Premier League table.

Yes, they are nine points off leaders Liverpool but they’re ahead of where most thought they would be right now, especially after a grueling run of recent games against Liverpool, Newcastle, Man United and Arsenal.

Gusto frustrated but happy to be in third. For now.

Speaking to reporters at Stamford Bridge after the draw against Arsenal, right back Malo Gusto (who kept captain Reece James out of the team on Sunday) couldn’t hide his frustration as he missed a big chance with a header in the first half and Chelsea certainly had other opportunities to nick all three points.

Could they have won it?

“Yeah, I think so,” Gusto told Pro Soccer Talk. “We already know Arsenal is a great team. Especially me, I am a bit upset about this game because I think we need to win. But we didn’t lose which was important tonight. We keep that point and we keep pushing for the next games... The third place is top before the international break but it is not enough. The Premier League is still long. It is not finished. We have to keep pushing like a team and do our best on the pitch.”



This is a very young Chelsea side playing a totally different brand of football to last season and under a first-year manager in the Premier League. They deserve to get some slack but these youngsters are clearly are in a hurry to improve fast at Chelsea.

Gusto, 21, revealed that the overriding feeling was disappointment in the dressing room after the game but Maresca reminded them they are third in the table and on the right path. Has this better than expected start to the season increased expectations levels about what is achievable this season for Chelsea?

“To be honest we didn’t start with this on our mind,” Gusto explained to Pro Soccer Talk. “The thing is we have a new manager, a new process. So we just try to make that on the pitch and after we just see what happens. We are in third place, so it’s good, we just have to keep it and create something between us as a group and to do our best on the pitch and to be where we have to be.”

Is Chelsea’s huge squad actually a positive?

Gusto also claimed that something many say is Chelsea’s biggest weakness could also be their biggest strength: their massive squad.

With Pedro Neto emerging from the “Thursday Night Squad” for the Conference League games and becoming a starter in the Premier League who scored a beauty to grab a draw against Arsenal on Sunday —- Gusto himself has emerged from a squad player to start over James against Arsenal — there is clearly incredible competition for places at Chelsea and Maresca isn’t giving anyone a guaranteed starting spot.

There has been so much talk about Chelsea’s huge squad being a negative but is it actually Chelsea’s biggest weapon as they look to hang in there in a potential title race?

“The people don’t understand that. It is very important to have a lot of players with qualities,” Gusto said. “As I said we play Conference League as well and a few cups, so it’s good to have a lot of players to make changes because otherwise we will die. It is good for the group and we just try to stay all together to create something between us as a group and to win everything.”

With a hugely busy period coming up, Chelsea will continue to fly under the radar but their incredible squad depth is perhaps the x-factor they need to hang in an unlikely title race.

Top four would be a great achievement this season and being disappointed with drawing against Arsenal, who they are level on points with, proves they’re well on the way to being back in the Champions League. At the very least.

