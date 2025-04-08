 Skip navigation
After Champions tour win, Angel Cabrera makes return to the Masters

  
Published April 8, 2025 02:29 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Angel Cabrera’s return to Augusta National for the first time since 2019 was boosted by his victory Sunday on the PGA Tour Champions, but the Argentine’s past was the most important topic when he spoke Tuesday with the media.

This is Cabrera’s first start at the Masters, which he won in 2009, since serving a 30-month prison sentence in Brazil and Argentina. The 55-year-old was found guilty of two counts of assault against his ex-girlfriend, Cecilia Torres Mana. Then in 2022, he was found guilty of assaulting another ex-girlfriend, Micaela Escudero.

“Obviously I regret things that happened and you learn from them, but at the same time those are in the past and we have to look forward, what’s coming,” he said.

Cabrera was also asked what he would say to those who contend he shouldn’t compete in the year’s first major: “I respect their opinion and everybody has their own opinion and I respect that.” He later added, “I won the Masters, why not [play the Masters]?”

Cabrera returned to competition on the over-50 circuit last year and he won last week’s James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational by two shots on the senior tour.