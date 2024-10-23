Arsenal vs Liverpool predicted lineups, team news, tactical analysis for huge clash

Arsenal vs Liverpool is a mouthwatering clash in north London this Sunday as two title hopefuls collide.

With big injury issues for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta’s squad is stretch to its limits and looking to bounce back from their shock defeat (their first in the Premier League in a long, long time) at Bournemouth last weekend.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool sit top of the table heading into this weekend with seven wins from eight so far and the Dutch coach got his first marquee win against Chelsea at Anfield last Sunday and is looking to build on it.

Below you will find Arsenal vs Liverpool predicted lineups, plus analysis on the tactics and personnel who could be influential at the Emirates Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (October 27)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal predicted lineup

—— Raya ——

—- White — Gabriel — Kiwior — Lewis-Skelly ——

— Rice — Partey — Merino —-

—- Sterling —- Havertz —- Martinelli —-

With right back Ben White coming off at half time in midweek in the Champions League and left back Riccardo Calafiori coming off with an injury with 20 minutes to go, plus full backs Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu still out and star center back William Saliba suspended, Arsenal have a lot of problems defensively. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been recovering from an injury too and youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly came on ahead of him in midweek in the Champions League. Could the youngster start? Or was Zinchenko just being rested? At right back, if White isn’t good to go then Partey could slot to right back with Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard playing deeper in central midfield and Gabriel Jesus up top. Jakub Kiwior is likely to start alongside Gabriel at center back (because basically he’s their last fit center back) and this is a big game for the Polish center back. Despite their injury issues, Arsenal still have options but their squad is being stretched to its limits in a way we haven’t seen over the last two very successful seasons. Did we mention that captain Martin Odegaard is out and star player Bukayo Saka is likely out too? Yikes. It will be down to Declan Rice, Partey and Mikel Mertino to use all of their experience in midfield to get control of this game, while Martinelli and Sterling need big games out wide and Gabriel will do his best to hold things together at the back. Arsenal need to show composure on the ball and accept they won’t have it for long periods against this new-look Liverpool.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Kelleher ——-

— Alexander-Arnold — Konate — Van Dijk — Robertson —

—- Gravenberch — Jones —

—- Salah — Szoboszlai —- Diaz —-

—— Nunez ——

In comparison to Mikel Arteta’s injury issues, Arne Slot has very few concerns. Alisson is still out so Kelleher will continue in goal, while his back four is very settled and so is Gravenberch ahead of him. The big decisions concern one midfield spot and the center forward spot. Curtis Jones was superb in the win against Chelsea last weekend as he shut down Cole Palmer one way and was excellent and crucial in attack. He will surely start just ahead of Gravenberch (Alexis Mac Allister will be the odd man out for now) with Salah (who has been excellent), Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz likely ahead of him. Darwin Nunez is likely to come in for the injured Diogo Jota in a central role, but don’t be surprised to see Cody Gakpo start either out left or centrally as he’s starting to get going this season and has been doing some great work defensively too. Liverpool will aim to win the midfield scrap and then play direct balls forward to Salah, Diaz and Nunez as often as possible to test this banged up Arsenal defense.