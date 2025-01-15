Arsenal vs Tottenham projected lineups, team news, tactical analysis

North London derby time is always fun and this Arsenal vs Tottenham clash is huge, with so many lineup decisions to be made for both Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou.

This feels like a massive 90 minutes in the season for both Arsenal and Spurs.

Below we reveal our Arsenal vs Tottenham predicted lineups, with analysis on what both teams could do.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Calafiori —-

—— Partey —— Rice ——

—— Martinelli —- Odegaard —- Trossard —-

——- Havertz ——-

The good news for Arsenal is that Jurrien Timber is fit to start at right back, while Riccardo Calafiori has a chance of playing at left back. If the latter doesn’t recover in time then youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has shown he is more than capable of stepping up to the big occasion. In midfield the trio of Rice, Odegaard and Partey seem likely to start with Merino and Jorginho used against Manchester United on Sunday. Out wide is the big question. Will Gabriel Martinelli start on the right and Leandro Trossard on the left? With Saka, Jesus and Nwaneri out injured, it seems like Martinelli and Trossard are the only real options with Sterling still recovering from injury. Kai Havertz will also start up top because he’s Arsenal’s only option in the central role. In terms of how this will play out tactically, have a look at Rice’s starting position as he could be pushed further forward to help put pressure on Tottenham’s injury-ravaged defense.

Tottenham predicted lineup

——- Kinsky ——-

—- Porro —- Dragusin —- Gray —- Spence —-

—— Sarr —— Bergvall ——

—— Kulusevski —— Maddison —— Son ——

——- Solanke ——-

At the moment this Tottenham team is pretty consistent as they’re down to a very limited number of players due to all of their injuries. Kinsky looks solid in goal and despite players out of position the back four is settled, while central midfield is the big dilemma. Sarr will start and then it’s either Bergvall or Bissouma alongside him. The latter could get the nod due to being a bit more defensive but Bergvall has been in great form and should probably start. Kulusevski has been excellent and should start on the right with Maddison in the center and Son on the left. However, Brennan Johnson could start on the right with Kulusevski playing as a No. 10 with Maddison dropping out. This is all about Spurs getting the ball up to Solanke as early as possible and getting Kulusevski and Son into the game. If they can do that early they’ll build momentum and won’t leave their makeshift defense exposed.