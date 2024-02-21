 Skip navigation
Top News

Arteta upset by Arsenal’s late loss in Porto — ‘If you cannot win it, don’t lose it’

  
Published February 21, 2024 05:43 PM

For most of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg in Porto, the Gunners looked like a team in full control but unable to do anything with that control.

By the time the dust had settled on Wenderson Galeno’s stunning stoppage-time winner for the hosts, the Gunners more closely resembled a team that had shrunk from the moment on a big stage in a nasty atmosphere.

Full-time score: 1-0 to Porto... and three weeks to figure out how to get in more dangerous places versus the Dragons.

“Very disappointed in the way we gave the game away at the end,” Arteta said. “If you cannot win it don’t lose it. We dominated the game, but we lacked purpose to generate much more threat in their backline. We will learn from it. It’s half time. If you want to be in the quarterfinals you have to beat your opponent.”

Mikel Arteta said Porto drew soft fouls, Arsenal failed to finish

Arsenal finished with 65% possession but were out-attempted 8-7 and lost the xG stat 1.17-0.49. The Gunners failed to put a shot on target. Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa got on the ball for 57 touches as he read Arsenal’s plans before they implemented them.

“It’s only the last ball,” Arteta said when asked if his team were naive. “If in 94 mins they haven’t had any naivety it’s a bit cruel to judge it. But it’s true it had a big impact on the result.”

And Arteta thinks part of Porto’s plan was to disrupt Arsenal’s rhythm and sharpness by drawing fouls, implying that Sergio Conceicao’s men were ready to hit the deck at the slightest contact.

“Credit to them,” Arteta said. “They defended well. When we got in certain areas we didn’t finish. Every time we touched somebody it seemed to be a foul. But we will learn and do better.”