Austria vs Turkiye: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Perhaps one of the most intriguing and unpredictable EURO 2024 last 16 games takes place in Leipzig on Tuesday as surging Austria take on dangerous Turkiye.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria have been sensational in this tournament, topping Group D ahead of France and the Netherlands. Austria have pressed high and shown supreme quality on the ball when they win it back. This is what a total team unit looks like and Austria are extremely dangerous on the counter attack.

Turkiye can be very dangerous too, with Arda Guler, Cenk Tosun, Burak Yilmaz, Muhammed Akturkoglu and Kenan Yildiz their attacking options for this encounter. Vincenzo Montella was delighted to see his side get to the last 16 but wasn’t happy to lose captain Hakan Calhanoglu and key center back Samet Akaydin to suspension for the last 16 game.

How to watch Austria vs Turkiye, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (July 2)

Stadium: Leipzig Stadium

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Austria team news, focus

Winger Patrick Wimmer is suspended for this game but Rangnick has plenty of options to come in for him with Michael Gregoritsch pushing for a start. Christoph Baumgartner and Konrad Laimer could come back into the starting lineup. Can Marko Arnautovic go again up top? Austria have plenty of options and most importantly every single player knows the exact job they have to do.

Turkiye team news, focus

Montella has some big decisions to make with Calhanoglu and Akaydin both out, as Akturkoglu would be a more attacking option to replace Calhanoglu in midfield but Okay Yokuslu would give Turkiye a more solid base in central midfield. At center back Kaan Ayhan could start, while Murt Muldur, who has born in Austria, has been excellent at right back. Turkiye have a whole host of exciting attacking players which Montella has to line up in the right combinations to get the best out of them.

Austria vs Turkiye prediction

This is going to be a fun one as both teams know this is a big opportunity for them to reach the last eight unexpectedly. Austria probably just have the edge given how well they played in the group stage and how dangerous they’ve looked on the counter, as Turkiye struggled against Portugal’s counters and were caught out stepping too high. Austria 3-1 Turkiye.