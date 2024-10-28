Ballon d’Or Feminin: All-time winners, 2018-present

The Barcelona and Spain dynasty in the Ballon d’Or Feminin award remains alive and well following Aitana Bonmati’s 2024 win on Monday in France.

Bonmati is the second-straight Spanish player to go back-to-back as the top women’s player, and she joined compatriot Rodri of Manchester City in winning top honors this year.

[ MORE: Men’s Ballon d’Or all-time winners ]

It’s a relatively new award, and Spain’s four-peat comes on the heels of the first two Ballons going to Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe.

The depth of talent continues to grow around the world, as the USWNT fights to reclaim the top individual honor in women’s soccer and the Women’s Super League hopes to see England place a winner on this list (Lucy Bronze won FIFA’s The Best Player award, ironically enough when

List of all Ballon d’Or Feminin winners: 2018-present