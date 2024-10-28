 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Playoffs-New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
SX 2024 Rd 04 Anaheim 2 Ryder DiFrancesco wheels up.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 15, Ryder DiFrancesco was consistent in his sophomore season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 WNBA Playoffs - Minnesota Lynx v Connecticut Sun
Stephanie White out as Connecticut Sun coach, the seventh job to open in WNBA since end of season

Top Clips

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_johnson_241028.jpg
Johnson is a ‘beast mode’ rusher for Iowa
nbc_golf_shotsoftheweekv2_241028.jpg
Echavarria, An top Golf Today’s shots of the week
nbc_golf_fedexfallv2_241028.jpg
Lavner: PGA Tour should ‘trim’ FedExCup Fall slate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ballon d’Or Feminin: All-time winners, 2018-present

  
Published October 28, 2024 06:28 PM

The Barcelona and Spain dynasty in the Ballon d’Or Feminin award remains alive and well following Aitana Bonmati’s 2024 win on Monday in France.

Bonmati is the second-straight Spanish player to go back-to-back as the top women’s player, and she joined compatriot Rodri of Manchester City in winning top honors this year.

[ MORE: Men’s Ballon d’Or all-time winners ]

It’s a relatively new award, and Spain’s four-peat comes on the heels of the first two Ballons going to Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and USWNT legend Megan Rapinoe.

The depth of talent continues to grow around the world, as the USWNT fights to reclaim the top individual honor in women’s soccer and the Women’s Super League hopes to see England place a winner on this list (Lucy Bronze won FIFA’s The Best Player award, ironically enough when

List of all Ballon d’Or Feminin winners: 2018-present