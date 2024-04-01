Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth will try to extend their current unbeaten run to five games when they host struggling Crystal Palace at Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cherries (38 points) have climbed from 15th to 13th in the Premier League table and completely removed themselves from the relegation conversation (16 points clear) in the process. This run comes on the heels of a seven-game winless slide, which immediately followed a seven-game unbeaten run, which followed a run of just one win in 11 games to start the season. To say that Andoni Iraola’s side has been streaky this season would be an understatement, but they look a side reborn as the first-team squad is its healthiest all season, including USMNT captain Tyler Adams, who made his first start for Bournemouth on Saturday after missing the first seven months of the season.

As for Crystal Palace (30 points), results have been largely consistent over the course of the season — consistently poor, that is — with Roy Hodgson and now Oliver Glasner’s side still yet to win back-to-back games this campaign (29 games played). Alas, the bottom-four of the PL has separated itself from just about everyone else (22 points or fewer), so the Eagles are just about safe in 14th, but there must be an almighty rebuild on the cards this summer.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh), Ryan Christie (knock)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

OUT: Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Michael Olise (hamstring)