Brentford vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Brentford host Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday and both London teams have big concerns over keeping star players.

Thomas Frank truly believes that Ivan Toney will remain at Brentford beyond the end of the summer transfer window but there remains plenty of interest in the Bees’ talisman who is into the final year of his contract in west London. Injuries continue to hamper Brentford’s progress (new Brazilian forward Igor Thiago, who was supposed to replace Toney, was injured in preseason and is out for several months) as they struggled last season but stayed up and are now looking to kick on.

Crystal Palace had a flying finish to last season under new manager Oliver Glasner and despite losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich over the summer, they’re recruited well and look set for a top 10 push. However, the center back duo of captain Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen are both the subject of serious interest with Newcastle pushing hard to sign Guehi and Andersen interesting Fulham.

Brentford team news, focus

The main concern for Thomas Frank remains in defense with several key players still out injured after suffering big injuries last season. Injuries elsewhere have started to pile up again and Brentford really need a good start to the season as they’ve been handed a pretty tough fixtures list between now and October. Keeping hold of Toney is key, but seems unlikely, while the likes of Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade will be tasked with causing problems from attacking midfield.

OUT: Josh Dasilva (knee), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Igor Thiago (knee)

Crystal Palace team news, focus

All of the noise at Palace is about keeping hold of Guehi but their captain had a wonderful EURO 2024 at the heart of England’s defense and it seems likely Newcastle will spend big on him to take the center back to St James’ Park. Palace have invested wisely this summer after selling Olise and Daichi Kamada on a free transfer looks like a great bit of business. Glasner’s side will be lightning on the counter and tough to breakdown in their 3-4-2-1 formation, but so many of their players were involved with England and Colombia so they returned late in preseason, while Jean-Philippe Mateta starred for France’s Olympic team even later in the summer as they won silver at Paris 2024. Palace may not have their full strength team up to speed until September, so they may start the season slowly.

OUT: Matheus France (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheick Doucoure (undisclosed), Chris Richards (knock)

Brentford vs Crystal Palace prediction

These two teams usually draw and I can see that again. They match up really closely and Brentford love to play direct but Palace have so many defenders who are good in the air and are aggressive to step high and stop the Bees getting settled. Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace.