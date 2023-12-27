Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur hopes to stretch its Premier League winning run to four matches by taking Brighton’s winless run to the same figure on Thursday at the Amex Stadium (Watch live at 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs have beaten Newcastle, Forest, and Everton to end a five-match winless run of their own, and Ange Postecoglou’s men will be pleased to see the table has not run away from them at all.

WATCH BRIGHTON vs TOTTENHAM LIVE

Brighton’s won just twice in the Premier League since the calendar turned to October, though its drawn a half-dozen matches in that time.

The Seagulls beat Forest and Brentford before this recent winless streak, which has seen 1-1 draws with Burnley and Crystal Palace sandwiched around a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

How to watch Brighton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday (December 28)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Brighton, team news

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Adam Webster (knock), Joel Veltman (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Focus on Tottenham, team news

OUT: Yves Bissouma (suspension), James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Eric Dier (groin), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (thigh), Richarlison (lower back)