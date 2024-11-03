Bruno Fernandes: ‘I apologized to Erik ten Hag’ after Manchester United fired manager

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes used his post-match comments following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday to point the finger at the Red Devils’ players in the wake of a tough week at the club.

United cut ties with manager Erik ten Hag early in the week following a poor start to the season, and the captain knows the failures were down to poor finishing from the Red Devils’ attackers.

Fernandes acknowledged that he has apologized to Ten Hag for his performances, and implied that the Dutch manager has been scapegoated for his players failures.

Here’s what the Portuguese star said following United’s draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes: I apologized to Ten Hag after firing

“We know that Erik has gone. It is not good for anyone at the club when the manager goes. The team is not the best, the results are not the best, and he is the one who pays for it.

“Whenever you see a manager go you have to take some of the blame on yourself. It is because the team is not doing so well.

“It is easier to get rid of a manager than 15 players. I spoke to the manager [Ten Hag] and apologized to him, I was disappointed he has gone and I tried to help him. I wasn’t scoring goals, we are not scoring goals and I feel responsible.

“I normally score a lot of goals but I always gave 100%. He is aware of that.”

