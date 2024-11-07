Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups: Possible starting XIs, analysis, team news

This is always a huge game but with Chelsea and Arsenal level on points, Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge just got bigger.

There are some key selection decisions for both Enzo Maresca and Mikel Arteta to make, with big players struggling with injuries for both. Will Cole Palmer and Declan Rice be fit? Who will start at full back for Chelsea? Is Martin Odegaard fit to start?

Below is a look at the Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted lineups, with analysis and team news on both Premier League giants.

Chelsea predicted lineup

——- Sanchez ——-

—- James —- Fofana —- Colwill —- Cucurella —-

—— Lavia —— Caicedo ——

—- Madeuke —- Palmer —- Neto —-

—— Jackson ——

There are two main selection issues for Maresca. The first being in defense, with Reece James and Malo Gusto often swapping sides at right and left back so far this season. But with Marc Cucurella’s one-on-one defending ability, surely he will get the nod to start at left back to shut down Bukayo Saka? That likely means James will start at right back. In goal Robert Sanchez has made some big mistakes this season but will likely keep his place, for now. Midfield is settled with Lavia and Caicedo providing a much better defensive shield and both are able to press high and win the ball back. The other main selection issue is around Cole Palmer’s availability. If he’s fit he obviously starts centrally but if he’s not then we could see Enzo Fernandez start in a more advanced role, or even Mudryk start on the left with Neto shifting inside underneath Jackson. Or maybe Joao Felix will get a rare start in the No. 10 role? Maresca certainly has options if Palmer isn’t available.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- White —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Timber —-

—— Partey —— Rice ——

———- Saka —— Trossard —- Martinelli —-

——- Havertz ——-

Arsenal’s back four picks itself and they look settled and solid. Defense really hasn’t been the issue for the Gunners. It’s been in midfield and attack where they’ve looked sluggish. Having Odegaard come off the bench late on against Inter on Wednesday was a big boost but he won’t start this one. If Declan Rice isn’t fit, it feels like Arteta will go with Jorginho to sit alongside Partey in a more robust central midfield pairing. Mikel Merino has struggled in his first few games for Arsenal, and perhaps he needs a bit more time to settle and understand the role Arteta asks of his central midfielders. Saka and Martinelli will surely start out wide, while there is a real case for teenager Ethan Nwaneri to start in the No. 10 role ahead of Leandro Trossard. The latter has been struggling for confidence and looks tired, while Nwaneri has shown glimpses of his brilliance and is pushing hard for a start. If Kai Havertz is fit to play after suffering a head wound then he will start up top. If not, expect Gabriel Jesus to start as he was very lively off the bench against Inter in midweek.