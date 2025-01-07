Christian Pulisic scores late as Italian Super Cup hero for AC Milan against Inter in derby final (video)

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic - Nebraska v Hawaii
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game
LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three
LIV Golf announces remaining 2025 schedule; team championship gets new venue
Sony Open in Hawaii - Final Round
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, streams, field and prize money

Top Clips

nbc_dps_robertkraft_250107.jpg
Patriots’ Kraft blames himself for Mayo firing
nbc_pft_coordinatorsfired_250107.jpg
Grubb, Bradley, Anarumo among coordinators fired
nbc_pft_wildcardinjuries_250107.jpg
Wild Card injury updates: Watson, Hurts, GB QBs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Christian Pulisic scores late as Italian Super Cup hero for AC Milan against Inter in derby final (video)

  
Published January 7, 2025 08:59 AM

Christian Pulisic has picked up where he left off, scoring twice in two games for AC Milan including a late equalizer against Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup final that came after a month away with a calf injury.

Pulisic was injured in the first half of Milan’s 2-1 loss at Atalanta on December 6, short-circuiting another sweet season in Milan (albeit one that’s seen the Rossonerri languishing just above mid-table).

He returned Friday to score in a 2-1 win over Juventus, going 90 minutes, then upped the drama in another full 90 on Monday.

[ MORE: Antonee Robinson gets top USMNT honor from Tim Howard ]

Milan trailed 2-1 when Pulisic got the ball off opening goalscorer Theo Hernandez, spun and slotted a low finish past Yann Sommer in the 80th minute.

Milan wouldn’t need extra time to collect some silverware, as Tammy Abraham delivered a 3-2 win in stoppage time.

Pulisic, 26, now has 10 goals and six assists in 21 appearances this season. He has a chance to threaten his career-best 2023-24 campaign with Milan, when he scored 15 times with 11 assists in 50 matches.

This is very, very good to see for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT.

Video — Christian Pulisic levels the score for AC Milan vs Inter in Supercoppa Italiana