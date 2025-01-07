Christian Pulisic scores late as Italian Super Cup hero for AC Milan against Inter in derby final (video)
Christian Pulisic has picked up where he left off, scoring twice in two games for AC Milan including a late equalizer against Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup final that came after a month away with a calf injury.
Pulisic was injured in the first half of Milan’s 2-1 loss at Atalanta on December 6, short-circuiting another sweet season in Milan (albeit one that’s seen the Rossonerri languishing just above mid-table).
He returned Friday to score in a 2-1 win over Juventus, going 90 minutes, then upped the drama in another full 90 on Monday.
Milan trailed 2-1 when Pulisic got the ball off opening goalscorer Theo Hernandez, spun and slotted a low finish past Yann Sommer in the 80th minute.
Milan wouldn’t need extra time to collect some silverware, as Tammy Abraham delivered a 3-2 win in stoppage time.
Pulisic, 26, now has 10 goals and six assists in 21 appearances this season. He has a chance to threaten his career-best 2023-24 campaign with Milan, when he scored 15 times with 11 assists in 50 matches.
This is very, very good to see for Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT.
Video — Christian Pulisic levels the score for AC Milan vs Inter in Supercoppa Italiana
CHRSTIAN PULISIC STEPS UP FOR MILAN WITH SILVERWARE ON THE LINE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LA5LsI4iXZ— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 6, 2025